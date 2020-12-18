Phoenix Racing Honda Welcomes Enzo Lopes to 2021 Roster

Less than a day after Phoenix Racing Honda announced Josh Osby would be racing for the team in 2021, the team also welcomed Enzo Lopes to its roster. Lopes made his pro debut with the JGRMX/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing team at the 2018 Hangtown Motocross Classic and went on to compete in eight rounds of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship that summer. The Brazilian made his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut in 2019, finishing 16th in the 250SX West Region with a season-best ninth at the Seattle Supercross. He suffered a shoulder injury at the Denver Supercross, which impacted his summer racing Pro Motocross. In his second go-round in Pro Motocross, Lopes only competed in two rounds (Budds Creek National and the finale Ironman National), finishing 33rd in the 250 Class standings. Lopes finished fifth in the 2020 250SX East Region Championship aboard a ClubMX Yamaha but did not compete in Pro Motocross since the ClubMX team is supercross-only.

Lopes will join already announced Kyle Peters, Josh Osby, and Mason Gonzales, who is currently sidelined with a broken lower leg and ankle, to complete the Phoenix Racing Honda 2021 lineup.