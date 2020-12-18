Excel Releases Excel One Rims

December 18, 2020 8:05am | by:
Excel Releases Excel One Rims

Excel One Rims were developed for enthusiasts and weekend warriors looking for a good value for their money! Best for OEM Replacement. Excel’s new Excel One rims are a great economical alternative to our Premium Takasago and Excel A60 rims that dominate the Podium Worldwide.

Excel Japan’s engineers designed a new extrusion profile with an economical aluminum alloy to give Excel One the performance that Excel Rims represents.

Excel One Rims

  • Can be laced to stock hubs and certain aftermarket hubs.
  • Offered in sizes: 21 x 1.60, 19 x 1.85, 19 x 2.15 and 18 x 2.15 fitting most popular models.
  • Offered in Black anodized finishes.
  • Made in Japan!
  • Prices start at $118.76

*For professional riders/racers, Excel recommends Excel Takasago Rim or Excel A60 rims.

For more information, visit www.rkexcelamerica.com or contact Excel One at 760-732-3161 or info@rkexcelamerica.com.

Excel One Rims
Excel One Rims Excel
TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
February 2021 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The February 2021 Digital Issue Availalbe Now