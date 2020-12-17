Josh Osby Signs with Phoenix Racing Honda

In November 2019, Josh Osby signed with the Gas Monkey Energy/AJE Motorsports Husqvarna team to race the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Region. However, the week before the season-opener he suffered an injury during a practice crash. Killian Auberson was brought onto the team as a fill-in rider and it was learned Osby had torn his ACL in the crash, which would leave him sidelined for several months.

In April, Osby returned to riding only three months out of surgery. Since the supercross championship was delayed several months due to COVID-19, Osby was able to return to the lineup and not miss the entire season. He raced four rounds of the 250SX East Region with the ClubMX team in Salt Lake City, Utah, finishing 13-14-16-16 before failing to make the main event in the finale, the 250SX East/West Showdown.

Now, the Indiana native announced on Instagram last night that he has signed with Phoenix Racing Honda.

"Very excited to finally share that I will be riding for @phxracinghonda in ‘21! Grateful for the opportunity and can’t wait to go racing!"

The team also posted a photo of Osby with the following caption: