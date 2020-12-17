Yet somehow that hype got swallowed up by something even crazier. It turned into an all-time mudder, and Kevin Windham won! These days, A1 2005 is remembered more for the mud than the hype, but as we dug into the event, we discovered something else really fun. In the 250 LCQ, three of our (somewhat) staff members are listed in the results! That’s our contributor Jason Thomas, our test rider Kris Keefer, and current NBC Sports TV reporter Daniel Blair, who hosts the Main Event Moto Podcast on our Racer X Podcast Network. Yes, all three competed in the premier class at Anaheim that night. We had no idea this happened, but it’s amazing!

If you want more info on Anaheim 1, 2005 experience, listen to the new Re-Raceables Podcast with Steve Matthes and Jason Weigandt. We’ll have more info on this race here on this website, too. For now, let’s call up these three LCQ warriors and get their take on the night.

1. What do you remember about this race in general? Did you, as a current racer at the time, even care about the hype around the other riders?

Jason Thomas: I remember certain parts of the weekend very well but the actual racing wasn't memorable for me. Leading up to that race, it may have been the most hyped event in history. James Stewart's arrival was everywhere you looked (including the cover of Racer X Illustrated). RC to Suzuki was big, sure, but he had already raced it twice in Canada so I was already past that. To me, the only story was Stew and how he would stack up to RC and Chad. Unfortunately, El Nino would destroy the atmosphere and what could have been an all-time great race into an all-time mud race.

Kris Keefer: I remember that I lost my mom to Multiple Sclerosis a couple weeks before this race so my head was kinda screwed up, honestly. Being that I was from the MC era side of racing, I remember that I was stoked to see MC race again and was honestly curious on how he would do against the current (at that time) crop of factory guys. When I noticed it was raining a lot leading up to A1, I quickly began getting excited because I knew that it would be more of a fair playing field. This was going to be my first race in the 250 class because that year I was scheduled to race the 125 East Coast races with a team that ended up folding before we even got to the East Coast rounds.

Daniel Blair: At the Vegas finals in 2004 my bike blew up on the face of the triple and I shattered both my heels. This REALLY set me back in my prep for the 2005 season so I decided to focus on the 125 East Championship to allow myself more time to prepare. I wanted to use the first couple West races in the 250 class to work out the kinks so I bought a YZ250 (two-stroke!!!) and signed myself up. As round one approached the focus shifted to the weather. December was brutal. I remember only riding a few times in the hills of Corona because all the SX tracks were under water for most of the month. I know there was a lot of hype coming into the season with this big RC-Stew-Reed battle looming, but I honestly didn't care. My goal was to race back into shape and hopefully get through an Anaheim mudder to kick things off.