250SX East and West Flip Back, East Will Again Start First

Once again, the 250SX East Region will start the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. That was the plan when the first parts of the schedule were originally announced back in October, but then the Glendale, Arizona, rounds had to be cancelled for 2020, and races in Atlanta and Orlando were added to the schedule. That led to a very Eastern-heavy schedule, geographically. This all led to a schedule flip, with 250SX West switching to the Houston rounds starting January 16, and the 250SX East opener getting switched to February 20.

Well, turns out that led to problems for some of the 250SX teams that only planned to compete in one region. For example, West-only teams saw their opening round moved up from February 20 to January 16, with only one month to prepare for the change.

So, today, Feld announced that the schedule for 250SX will switch back, and the East will once again take the Houston races, including the opener on January 16, and the West will again begin on February 20.

Today's press notice from Feld explained it like this:

In speaking with many of the teams, there were some significant contractual obligations that necessitated making this change back to the original designation.

We will add that yes, it's odd for Florida races like Orlando (February 20) and even Daytona (March 8) to be part of a West championship. But this is 2020 (and soon 2021) and such weird changes are simply unavoidable.

The entire schedule is essentially devoid of races actually held on the West Coast. Something had to give, and that means the West Region starting in Orlando, but, at least it's the same date the teams were originally set to prepare for. For factory 250SX teams that will prepare two or three bikes for each region anyway, this doesn't matter, but for smaller teams that only run one coast, keeping the date consistent is key.

The promoters listened to the concerns of those teams, and now they're back to the same dates they expected.