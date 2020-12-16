Everyone’s favorite Troll has a new home! No, it’s not under a bridge but Alex Martin will be over on a new team that combines Rock River Yamaha, Manluk Racing, and Merge Racing. He’ll be the only rider on this team and he also gets back on a Yamaha, where he had his most success when he rode for the CycleTrader.com/Rock River Yamaha and Monster Energy/Star Yamaha squads a few years ago. Of course the last couple of years Alex rode for JGR Suzuki and produced solid results. Some people would say he was robbed of the national championship the last few years. Well, by “some people” I really just mean me. Anyone else? All about the Troll Train?

Troll is also branching out and looking toward his next move when he hangs up the boots. Alex and a couple of partners have launched Troll Training.com. There, they can help riders or really anyone get a bit of guidance with their physical fitness. Training and education is something that’s always interested Alex. He’s taken classes and read books on the subject, and he’s been one of the fitter racers on the track the last few years.

The website are training programs are cool, but right now his main fitness goals still revolve around himself.

“I just felt like I still have something left to prove” Alex told us on the Privateer Island Podcast a couple of weeks ago. “I just felt like I had unfinished business. I turned 31 in October. I still feel like I have many good years left, at least a couple good years left.

“For me it was really exciting, just this whole Yamaha thing. Being back on a Yamaha and the possibility of that engine. It’s no secret that the 250 class is kind of a horsepower game. It was exciting for me to have that opportunity pop up.”