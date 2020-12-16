OTOR Issue 206: Ben Watson & TKO Prepare for MXGP and More

December 16, 2020 12:30pm | by:
The last 2020 issue of a monthly motorcycle sport magazine with some of the best interviews, features and Blogs from the heart of MotoGP, MXGP, AMA Motocross/Supercross and WorldSBK as well as tests and reviews of bikes and products from the motorcycling industry.

IN OTOR #206

Graduation

MX2 to MXGP, 250s to 450s

Why do some blaze a trail in their first year and why do some perpetually struggle? We asked 2021 rookies Ben Watson & Thomas Kjer Olsen for their take.

Be What You Eat

Nutrition

Are bike racers neglecting a part of their training that could make the difference at elite or higher levels? If so we talk with Sports Scientist Stephan Nuesser to find out how & why.

Eating the Cake

E-bikes

A new electric bike company to at last assume the dusty throne that no manufacturer wants to fill? We talk to the innovative Swedish company that might have cracked e-bike MX.

A Worthy Champion

Joan Mir

Eminent MotoGP writer Neil Morrison gives his personal portrait of the 23-year old that stood tall while others faltered in 2020. What’s the new #1 like?

