That has to feel good to have so many good people, including Michael and David, around you in the pits. You knew they were taking good care of you.

Yeah, for sure. I got really lucky with Michael and then obviously, with David. Honestly those two, they were tremendous all week with me. David, obviously, really stepped up with me late in the week with the 250 and the 450. I really can’t thank those guys enough for already everything they’ve done for me.

So you’re based in Florida, where are you training at now?

I’m based in Clermont, Florida, which is like where all the pros are. Honestly, before Mini O’s, I was kinda doing my own thing, really just riding with Tyler Bowers a lot. Him and I have linked up and we sort of ride together quite a bit. We’re really good for each other. We call each other out on our bull crap. We show up to the track, we try to keep it fun and not take it too serious but we put in our work. I really can’t thank Tyler enough, he’s kind of been taking me under his wing with training and stuff. We just kinda ride at a couple private tracks here in Florida. There’s a sand track at my buddy Cody Russell’s place that is just brutal. Honestly, it’s not a lot of fun but it’s one of the best training tracks I’ve ever ridden on. So I ride his place, I go to Moto Sandbox a little bit, too. They’re awesome there. We just kind of jump around. I’m not going to be racing supercross this year but I want to get on supercross and practice just to get comfortable with it because obviously it’s a whole new learning curve for me coming up, so in 2022 I’m ready to go.

You mentioned riding with Tyler Bowers, I’d be nervous to practice with him! [Laughs] But it sounds like you guys have a good relationship.

It’s actually funny, my first day on the Chaparral bike, the night before we had gone to Topgolf, me, Bowers, and a couple of my friends, including Chase Sexton. So that night before, I knew I was going to have a good bike the next day and I talked so much trash to that guy [Bowers] that night, telling him that “I’m coming for him that next day!”—

Did he know you’d have the bike the next day or was that a secret?

No, he knew it, too! But he also had a good bike for the next day. He got a new motor. So like the trash talk between us too…oh man! And that next day, I don’t think I’ve ever practiced so hard before in my life. Because I talked so much trash to him that I had to back it up! It was amazing, it was just such a good day of riding. It was a lot of fun.