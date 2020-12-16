Factory Replica Bikes are Now Available from New Ray Toys

December 16, 2020 2:00pm | by:
New Ray Toys has pretty much been synonymous with high-quality replica motocross bikes for years now, and now they’re launching their first Rockstar Husqvarna models. These finely detailed, officially licensed replicas feature the rides of Jason Anderson (#21) and Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Champion Zach Osborne (#16)

CHECK OUT NEW RAY TOYS' ROCKSTAR HUSQVARNA MODELS

  • New Ray Toys' replica Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC 450. New Ray Toys
  • New Ray Toys' replica Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC 450. New Ray Toys
  • New Ray Toys' replica Zach Osborne Husqvarna FC 450 and rider pop-up. New Ray Toys
  • New Ray Toys' replica Jason Anderson Husqvarna FC 450 and rider pop-up. New Ray Toys

Each bike measures 7” in length at 1:12 scale. And if you want to complete your team display, New Ray also offers the Rockstar Husqvarna Racing semi in 1:32 scale—that’s a whopping 23” long. Now that’s a display we’d like under our tree this year!

  • New Ray Toys' replica Rockstar Husqvarna semi. New Ray Toys
  • New Ray Toys' replica Red Bull KTM semi. New Ray Toys
  • New Ray Toys' replica Honda HRC semi. New Ray Toys

And if you haven’t filled out your collection, New Ray still has plenty of favorites in their complete lineup, including Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin, Antonio Cairoli, Ryan Dungey (# 1 plate “farewell bike”—limited stock), HRC’s Ken Roczen, Cole Seely, Travis Pastrana (Nitro Circus #199), and the newly released Factory Kawasaki Eli Tomac.

  • New Ray Toys' replica factory motorcycles and Zach Osborne pop up. New Ray Toys
  • New Ray Toys' replica Red Bull KTM 450 SX-F models. New Ray Toys
  • New Ray Toys' replica Eli Tomac Kawasaki KX450 and rider pop up. New Ray Toys

Other 1:32 scale Racing Rig Transporter Trucks for sale include HRC Honda, Red Bull KTM, and Yamaha Factory Racing.

Visit www.newrayusa.com for more, or get in touch with sales@newrayusa.com and they can find a local dealer or online retailer.

New Ray Toys

