They say you’re only as good as your last race, and the last races weren’t good for Aaron Plessinger. The 2021 season will represent reset time for AP, who is back with his old team (Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha) after two rough, injury-riddled years on the Monster Energy Yamaha (in-house factory) team. Aaron remembers well that when he was going strong in the 250 class, he was going head-to-head with riders like Adam Cianciarulo and Zach Osborne, who are now hot picks to do some damage on 450s in ’21.

Can Aaron get back up where those guys are now? We talked about this and other topics in part two of our interview.

Check out part one with Plessinger if you missed it.

Racer X: There was so much hype coming out of the 250 class, but then you had the big injury two years in a row, really. Some guys would start saying, “People forgot about me. I’m more motivated than ever to prove to everybody wrong and remind them that I’m still here.” But I don’t know if you operate that way. Do you think about that stuff, or are you just doing your own deal?

Aaron Plessinger: You definitely think about it, but that’s not my main goal. My main goal is to get me back to where I want to be before I worry about anything else. I think if I get back to where I want to be, my results will show those guys what I’m about and what they forgot about.

You just look at the other guys in there, like AC [Adam Cianciarulo] or [Zach] Osborne. You’ve been in that group the whole time, you battled those guys in the 250s. So they’re up right now, because they were really good outdoors. Do you look at that and say, “I used to battle those guys?”

Yeah, I do. I didn’t really watch that much of the outdoors series just because of that reason. I watched and I was pumped for those guys, really, really pumped for those guys. I like those guys. But for me, it wore on me and it was kind of frustrating watching those guys get the results, and then I’m just sitting on the couch. I was just like, come on, man.