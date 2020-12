Aaron Plessinger is traversing uncharted waters compared to most riders. He is not switching bikes but he is switching teams, but actually just back to his old team. Let’s review that: Plessinger started his pro career with Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha, leading to a strong 2018 250 season with Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX West Region and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship 250 Class titles. He graduated to the Monster Energy Yamaha factory team with a YZ450F for 2019. He showed some potential before breaking his heel at the Daytona Supercross. His second 450 season last year featured a few decent moments, but it ended poorly, first with he and then-teammate Justin Barcia struggling big at the Salt Lake City races, and then Aaron went down with a bad wrist injury while preparing for the motocross season.

By the time he was back on the bike, the old factory Yamaha 450 team was gone, and Aaron was moved back over to Star Racing, which now runs the Yamaha 450 factory operation. So, how different will Star’s 450 program be? Aaron would know best.

Racer X: Are you a California guy all-around? Did you have a place in Florida? I’m hearing all this stuff about Star getting a place in Florida. How is that all working? Or are you just Californian?

Aaron Plessinger: For right now I am just California. I did have a place in Florida, and then when the team switched I got the call to get out here and I kind of just uprooted and moved all my stuff and bought a place out here. So for right now, I’m all the way out here. If anything changes with the team and stuff, who knows? We might be back in Florida. I might be at the same place I was about six months ago!

Did you sell the house, or how does that work?

Yeah. I sold it. I was going to keep it and rent it, but it was just too big of a hassle to have somebody go and try and get in there and do all that stuff. I wouldn't have a property manager or anything like that. So I just ended up selling it. I bought a camper, so if we need to go back I’ll live in that for a little bit!