Leatt JW22 5.5 Enduro Boots

The Leatt 5.5 FlexLock boot was a 3-year project with long term development and testing using their Pro athletes from all over the world. Soon they identified the need for an Enduro specific boot and set out to create it with the help of athlete Jonny Walker. The 5.5 boot is a real head turner when it comes to looks and style, but the design brief was comfort and protection. As you slide your foot inside the boot you instantly feel the plush interior and quality of the materials used. It’s like putting your feet inside your favorite shoes or slippers! Leatt’s adjustable FlexLock system reduces forces to the ankle by up to 37% and the knee by up to 35% by locking out the ankle movement when over flexed, giving you that feeling of security. With the great feel of the frame, gear lever and rear brake, these boots instantly feel so good. Check out the SlideLock Velcro feature that has an auto-locking one way sliding closure for a great seal at the top of the boot. Making them Enduro specific is the pattern on the sole allowing excellent grip when pushing the bike.

MSRP: $399.99