Mason Gonzales Suffers Broken Ankle in Practice Crash
Following an impressive run as an amateur, Mason Gonzales made the jump to the pro ranks for the 2020 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. After racing with the Rock River Yamaha team for his rookie year, Gonzales signed with Phoenix Racing Honda for 2021. Gonzales posted the following on his Instagram on November 18, thanking Yamaha:
“I want to take a second to thank Yamaha and everyone that’s been apart of the program for the past 4 years. I’ve met and had some great relationships over the years. I’m truly grateful for the opportunities that were given to me. Thank you – MG”
We had heard Gonzales was testing with the Phoenix Racing Honda team as he was preparing for his debut in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2021, although a deal was not officially announced. Now, the Florida native has announced he has been working with the team but that he had suffered an injury during practice recently: a broken tibia/fibula and ankle.
“Hey guys, not the news a wanted to be sharing this morning. I’ve been have a great time riding and training the past few weeks on my @phxracinghonda. Unfortunately had a get off the other day resulting in a broken tib/fib and talus in my ankle. I’m grateful to have a great group of people to get me back on track. Thanks to everyone for all the support ❤️”
In his rookie year racing Pro Motocross, Gonzales started eight rounds (missing the finale because he was banged up) before finishing 16th in the 250 Class standings. He earned a ninth overall at the opening round at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, with 8-12 moto finishes. Both his ninth overall and eighth-place moto finishes were his best results of the season.
Although Gonzales will be sidelined with this injury, reports are the team will still have three healthy riders going in 2021 with Josh Osby, Enzo Lopes, and Kyle Peters. Peters will return to the team for a second year as 2021 will mark both Osby and Lopes' first year with the team. Peters won the 2020 AMA Kicker Arenacross Championship and will run the #1 plate in that series before switching to supercross upon the arenacross conclusion. Rumors are that Osby will join Peters in arenacross initially as well while Lopes will focus soley on AMA Supercross.