Broc Tickle wasn’t exactly sure what happened with Justin Hill. Hill was expected to return to the SmarTop/BullFrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda team, but suddenly, he did not. When Tickle got the call from team manager Tony Alessi to see if he wanted a spot on the team, he wasn’t going to get into details of what happened, he just knew he needed a ride. Before the call, Tickle was planning to be a full privateer in 2021.

“I was talking to Tony a little bit right after outdoors and I was supposed to maybe ride the bike. Things kind of fell through obviously to where they already had some guys riding the bikes and guys signed,” Tickle told us on the PulpMX Show Monday night. “Then obviously I started my own process.

“I thought, I’m going to text Tony just to check in and see what’s going on. He actually called me and said, ‘Do you want to ride the bike tomorrow?’ There was no commitment from his side at all. He just wanted me to ride the bike. That’s kind of how it started.”

And guess what? It went well enough to where the team added Tickle to the roster for the season. For Broc, it was a lifeline for sure.