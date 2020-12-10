Now that nine-time SX/MX Champion Ryan Villopoto has joined Canvas MX, the door is wide open for the boutique brand to pay homage to various Yamaha looks over the years, as RV is continuing his role as a brand ambassador for the Blu Cru. Yamaha has been involved in motocross for some 50 years now, which means they have seen a lot of changes in gear trends (and colors) come and go.

At last weekend’s Monster Energy Master of the Pit Bikes event at Switchback MX in Butler, PA, we spoke to Ryan about Canvas MX’s ability to come out with one-off retro looks for him that were made famous by some of Team Yamaha's most legendary riders from yesteryear. RV was into the idea, so we thought we would use The List to offer some of our favorite Yamaha kits for the "world's best retired guy." And we decided to limit the list to gear that’s more than 20 years old, beginning with Yamaha’s very first American superstar.

Gary Jones in 1972

Gary Jones was the first U.S. rider to have success on a Yamaha, winning the 1972 AMA 250cc Pro Motocross Championship. He wore simple yellow "bumblebee" gear, as Yamaha was just in the process of switching their race bikes from a silver gray to yellow and black. The motocross gear market was just getting started so there wasn't much to choose from, but Jones' look in '72 has become iconic, just as his '73 looks with Honda—red, white and blue jersey—set a standard for that brand's first successes in America, which also came via Gary Jones.