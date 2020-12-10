Racer X Films: 2005 Suzuki RM250 Garage Build

December 10, 2020 2:00pm | by:

Rob Healy from N-Style loves old two-strokes so much that he acquired this 2005 Suzuki RM250 back in 2005—and come to find out, it happened to be Jason Lawrence’s old race bike. Yes, that J-Law! Rob had the help of his good friends Terry Varner (from Varner Motorsports) and Brad Thorn (from Motoworks) to completely overhaul this puff, puff, give smoker machine, just so we could tear it up on the sandy circuit of Los Angeles County Raceway in Palmdale, California.

Build: Rob Healy

Video/Photos: Kellen Brauer

Parts List:

N-Style

Full Custom Graphic Kit

www.n-style.com

Varner Motorsports

Port/Polish/Milled Cylinder Head, Carb Mod

www.varnermotorsports.com 

Enzo Racing

Re-Valve Fork and Shock

www.enzoracing.com

Pro X Racing Parts

Piston Kit

www.pro-x.com

Boyesen

Super Cooler Water Pump

www.boyesen.com

Moto Tassinari

V-Force Reed Cage

www.mototassinari.com

Uni Filter

Air Filter

www.unifilter.com

Hinson

Complete Clutch Kit

www.hinsonracing.com

Dunlop

MX33 (Front, Rear) Tires

www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Vortex

Chain and Sprockets

www.vortexsprockets.com

Pro Pegs

Titanium Footpegs

www.motostuff.com

VP Racing Fuels

U4.4 Racing Fuel

www.vpracingfuels.com

Maxima

927 Castor Premix

www.maximausa.com

Lightspeed

Frame Guards

www.lightspeedcarbon.com

FMF Racing

Fatty Pipe, Shorty Silencer

www.fmfracing.com

Renthal

Twinwall Handlebars

www.renthal.com

