Racer X Films: 2005 Suzuki RM250 Garage Build
Rob Healy from N-Style loves old two-strokes so much that he acquired this 2005 Suzuki RM250 back in 2005—and come to find out, it happened to be Jason Lawrence’s old race bike. Yes, that J-Law! Rob had the help of his good friends Terry Varner (from Varner Motorsports) and Brad Thorn (from Motoworks) to completely overhaul this puff, puff, give smoker machine, just so we could tear it up on the sandy circuit of Los Angeles County Raceway in Palmdale, California.
Build: Rob Healy
Video/Photos: Kellen Brauer
Parts List:
N-Style
Full Custom Graphic Kit
Varner Motorsports
Port/Polish/Milled Cylinder Head, Carb Mod
Enzo Racing
Re-Valve Fork and Shock
Pro X Racing Parts
Piston Kit
Boyesen
Super Cooler Water Pump
Moto Tassinari
V-Force Reed Cage
Uni Filter
Air Filter
Hinson
Complete Clutch Kit
Dunlop
MX33 (Front, Rear) Tires
Vortex
Chain and Sprockets
Pro Pegs
Titanium Footpegs
VP Racing Fuels
U4.4 Racing Fuel
Maxima
927 Castor Premix
Lightspeed
Frame Guards
FMF Racing
Fatty Pipe, Shorty Silencer
Renthal
Twinwall Handlebars
IMG_6249 Kellen Brauer IMG_6244 Kellen Brauer IMG_6257 Kellen Brauer IMG_6261 Kellen Brauer IMG_6251 Kellen Brauer IMG_6268 Kellen Brauer IMG_6265 Kellen Brauer IMG_6271 Kellen Brauer IMG_6269 Kellen Brauer IMG_6276 Kellen Brauer IMG_6278 Kellen Brauer IMG_6281 Kellen Brauer IMG_6273 Kellen Brauer IMG_6284 Kellen Brauer IMG_6286 Kellen Brauer IMG_6283 Kellen Brauer IMG_6288 Kellen Brauer IMG_6407 Kellen Brauer IMG_6424 Kellen Brauer IMG_6416 Kellen Brauer IMG_6435 Kellen Brauer IMG_6484 Kellen Brauer IMG_6482 Kellen Brauer
