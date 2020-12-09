Arnaud Tonus, a Grand Prix veteran and former Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawaski rider in the U.S., has found a new ride for the 2021 MXGP season. There will be a significant Swiss tie for the Swiss native, as this team pulls from some strong home-nation brands to build a team around Tonus and fellow Swiss veteran Valentin Guillod.

After a tough season with injuries in MXGP, Tonus is back to proving he once-again belongs at the top level.

"I would never say it is easy, I struggle like everybody would. It’s been the story of my career pretty much: rebounding from tough times and this-and-that," he said in an interview with our Adam Wheeler in November. "I think there are small moments along the way that encourage you or remind you that you have the potential, like having a good feeling on the bike. Those push you forward. Like anything in life, it is also about the way you look at things. If you can see the positives then it helps to continue forward. I struggled hard though. Most of the time I was in a tough situation mentally. In a way, it also made me discover another aspect of our sport which is the mental side. I discovered more about myself and went deeper and deeper. I’m really passionate about meditation and exploring the inner aspect of ourselves. There is a lot of joy inside. Our nature, as humans, is to be pretty joyful, so if you can cut through to this aspect then it becomes easier. Hard situations can then be handled like you’re a kid—like it’s a game—because everything is lighter in general."

Now Tonus has a new shot with a new team, but remaining on a Yamaha, the brand he has ridden for the last few seasons. The new team's PR is below:

hostettler Yamaha Racing announces 2021 MXGP Roster

hostettler Yamaha Racing is a newly formed team entering the FIM Motocross World Championship. It is supported by powerful partners and features excellent competitors for the world championship and the Swiss championship.

The hostettler group is one of the leading economic drivers in Central Switzerland and continues to expand its commitment to the MXGP with hostettler Yamaha Racing. The Swiss motorcycle brand iXS and the venerable watchmaking company Tissot are two other strong partners supporting the project. The operational side of the business is handled by Riding Factory GmbH with team owner Jef Janssen. The Dutch national is considered a top training authority. He is a former world championship rider and has been known in the paddock for years. All those involved are proud of the collaboration and have been hard at work for weeks for the new team.