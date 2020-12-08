Trevor Bollinger Suffers Torn ACL, to Undergo Surgery This Week

Below is the full press release from Husqvarna, announcing Trevor Bollinger's knee injury. Note: In May, Husqvarna extended Bollinger's contract through the 2022 season.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger is set to undergo knee surgery this week after sustaining a torn ACL in his right leg during a practice crash last week.

This unfortunate setback comes just after Bollinger was released to begin riding again after missing most of the 2020 race season due to a torn ACL in his left leg, which he underwent surgery for back in March.

The North Carolina native will once again begin the recovery process as soon as possible as he plans to line up for the start of the 2021 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series. As a heavy podium contender when he last left off in 2019, Bollinger is preparing to contest the 2021 XC1 Open Pro Championship aboard the FX 450.

Bollinger: “Getting hurt in this sport is inevitable and the timing definitely isn’t ideal but I have the right people behind me to come back and be better than I ever have.”

The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team has concluded its 2020 offroad racing schedule and the team is set to begin its offseason preparations this winter.