So the GEICO Honda team was going away. It looks like it worked out really well for your brother here, but were you sweating it at all?

So obviously this was a huge bummer. That sucks, they were such a great team and the people in the team were such great people. Especially Jeff Majkrzak and Ziggy [Rick Zielfelder], I think of them as mates more than I do team boss or team owner. So that really sucks, but our agent, Lucas, he had a few insights and he was piecing things together. I was never really sweating it, but I knew my results weren’t what I was capable of. I was battling things physically and they were aware of it. I wanted to put results on the board just to prove I was capable, just to prove it to myself. The team was behind me the whole time, and I can’t thank them enough for that.

So everyone knew the team had lost GEICO, but there was a time when they were working to find a new sponsor and keep the team going, right?

Right. The amount of money GEICO pulled out from the team was really substantial. It was a big punch in the guts for the team. A few weeks before GEICO pulled the sponsorship, they guy was telling them, “Yeah we’re all good, everything is in order.” For them to stop answering calls two weeks later, that was a bummer. But hey, they had supported the team for a long time and they were really good when they were with them. Yeah, that’s how it goes unfortunately.

So, you haven’t been on the bike yet. Do you know if moving from GEICO Honda to factory Honda HRC is a big change or really not?

Yes and no. I just want to say that the fact that we can say we’re factory Honda HRC riders is a huge bonus, accomplishment, privilege. It’s awesome. We’re 250 guys and we have our own gear deals with Alpinestars, that’s mega. Jettson has his Red Bull deal, having helmet categories [available], that’s awesome. Most of the 250 teams are not factory direct teams like the 450 class, they’re supported by the manufacturers but not to the extent of Honda HRC. I think we get to pick and choose the best of GEICO Honda and then obviously HRC gets to tap in on a few things, more so than they were able to do in the past. So yeah, it’s going to be cool. How different it’s going to be? I don’t really know. You could say that Honda HRC is a super professional team, but at the same time so was the GEICO team. So I don’t know if it will be a whole lot different, but it actually will be different, it you know what I mean!