Throughout the day, competitors had the opportunity to qualify for the seven open spots to race against these legends in the three main events. In the first race, Caleb Carter shocked the world when he led the race from wire to wire as he took advantage of Carson Brown’s miscue when he crashed while charging through the pack.
“This was an amazing event, and I want to thank everyone at Fite and Switchback MX for bringing this to life in an unprecedented way,” said Brown. “I was really impressed by the local competition in this region of the country. I think this is something that will continue to grow as the resurgence of the pit bike world rolls on.”
The success of the Monster Energy Master of the Pit was rounded out by the entertainment provided by tomorrow’s stars. The Stacyc class stole the show and hearts of race fans around the world as kids as young as two year’s old buzzed effectively around the racetrack. The RV2 PW 50 class was all time with Villopoto handing out the awards to these aspiring racers. Combine that with the Pro Quad and Pro Women classes, and this was an event for the storybooks.
Master of the Pit Finisher Results
Pit Bike Open
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Moto 1 Finish
|Moto 2 Finish
|Moto 3 Finish
|1st
|Carson Brown
|3
|1
|1
|2nd
|Caleb Carter
|1
|2
|2
|3rd
|Wyatt Fontenot
|2
|4
|3
Quad Open
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Moto 1 Finish
|Moto 2 Finish
|1st
|Nick Gennusa
|1
|1
|2nd
|Cole Richardson
|2
|2
|3rd
|Walker Fowler
|4
|3
Pit Bike Woman
Pit Bike Industry
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Moto 1 Finish
|Moto 2 Finish
|1st
|Duane Brown
|1
|2
|2nd
|Levi Martin
|3
|1
|3rd
|David Housel
|2
|3
Stacyc (0yrs-4yrs)
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Moto 1 Finish
|1st
|Gavin Porco
|1
|2nd
|Talon Sokolowski
|2
|3rd
|Kolsten Stewart
|3
Stacyc (5yrs-7yrs)
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Moto 1 Finish
|1st
|Liam Ponsonby
|1
|2nd
|Colden Campbell
|2
|3rd
|Chaz Atwood
|3
PW50
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Moto 1 Finish
|1st
|Talon Robertson
|1
|2nd
|Grayson Porco
|2
|3rd
|Broc Woodford
|3
Pit Bike +40 Open
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Moto 1 Finish
|1st
|Michael Mcinerney
|1
|2nd
|Bo Lagana
|2
|3rd
|Scott Sokol
|3
Pit Bike +40 Production
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Moto 1 Finish
|1st
|Michael Mcinerney
|1
|2nd
|Chris Sokol
|2
|3rd
|Jimmy Stratchko
|3