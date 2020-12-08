Carson Brown Remains Undefeated En Route to Monster Energy Master of the Pit Victory

December 8, 2020 4:15pm | by:
New York, NYCarson Brown, the undefeated pit bike star from Washington, kept his streak alive Saturday night at the Monster Energy Master of the Pit in Butler, Pennsylvania, at Switchback MX.

The inaugural event was streamed globally on FiteTV, the streaming combat sports and motorsports platform, where Brown finished third in the first race, and won the second and third main events, giving him the overall win. The win solidifies Brown’s position as the King of Pit Bikes.

For the first-time ever, racers had the opportunity to qualify to race against Ryan Villopoto, Willy Browning and Brown. Villopoto is a ten-time AMA Motocross and Supercross Champion. Browning is a member of the winning 2018 Pit Bike of Nations team and is one of the most accomplished pit bike racers ever.

  • Thomas Macconnell
Throughout the day, competitors had the opportunity to qualify for the seven open spots to race against these legends in the three main events. In the first race, Caleb Carter shocked the world when he led the race from wire to wire as he took advantage of Carson Brown’s miscue when he crashed while charging through the pack.

“This was an amazing event, and I want to thank everyone at Fite and Switchback MX for bringing this to life in an unprecedented way,” said Brown. “I was really impressed by the local competition in this region of the country. I think this is something that will continue to grow as the resurgence of the pit bike world rolls on.”

Catch the replay on Fite.com

The success of the Monster Energy Master of the Pit was rounded out by the entertainment provided by tomorrow’s stars. The Stacyc class stole the show and hearts of race fans around the world as kids as young as two year’s old buzzed effectively around the racetrack. The RV2 PW 50 class was all time with Villopoto handing out the awards to these aspiring racers. Combine that with the Pro Quad and Pro Women classes, and this was an event for the storybooks.

Master of the Pit Finisher Results

Pit Bike Open

Overall PositionRiderMoto 1 FinishMoto 2 FinishMoto 3 Finish
1stCarson Brown311
2ndCaleb Carter122
3rdWyatt Fontenot243

Quad Open

Overall PositionRiderMoto 1 FinishMoto 2 Finish
1stNick Gennusa11
2ndCole Richardson22
3rdWalker Fowler43

Pit Bike Woman

Overall PositionRiderMoto 1 FinishMoto 2 Finish
1stKorie Steede11
2ndKatie Benson23
3rdJamie Astudillo34

Pit Bike Industry

Overall PositionRiderMoto 1 FinishMoto 2 Finish
1stDuane Brown12
2ndLevi Martin31
3rdDavid Housel23

Stacyc (0yrs-4yrs)

Overall PositionRiderMoto 1 Finish
1stGavin Porco1
2ndTalon Sokolowski2
3rdKolsten Stewart3

Stacyc (5yrs-7yrs)

Overall PositionRiderMoto 1 Finish
1stLiam Ponsonby1
2ndColden Campbell2
3rdChaz Atwood3

PW50

Overall PositionRiderMoto 1 Finish
1stTalon Robertson1
2ndGrayson Porco2
3rdBroc Woodford3

Pit Bike +40 Open

Overall PositionRiderMoto 1 Finish
1stMichael Mcinerney1
2ndBo Lagana2
3rdScott Sokol3

Pit Bike +40 Production

Overall PositionRiderMoto 1 Finish
1stMichael Mcinerney1
2ndChris Sokol2
3rdJimmy Stratchko3
Images by Thomas Macconnell

