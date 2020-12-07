Okay, so let’s talk about that. Compared to last year do you feel you’ve made big gains?

Oh yeah I feel like I’m way better this year. I’m more confident in the whoops and my rhythms are faster. My turns are getting there, but it’s pretty hard to do the turns fast when it’s bone dry everywhere. If I have ruts my turns are good. But yeah I feel like I’m getting better and I’m a level up from where I was last year. I have way more speed to come, too, before next season.

So before January 16 you think you’ll get even faster?

Oh yeah I’m gonna have big gains by then.

Well look, experience helps, and last year was your rookie year and you missed a lot of races. So how do you look at yourself now? Are you looking to win races and compete for a championship or are you still in the learning phase?

I feel like I raced enough this year to learn a lot. I’m not going to stop learning, but for next year, I’m going to say that if or when I’m feeling good I’m going to go for that win. And if I’m feeling really good I’m going to go for a title. But I can’t really say what I can do.

Here’s what’s impressive. Even outdoors I think people were thinking we’d see some moments with great speed, but also some moments where we would see huge crashes. But you actually didn’t do that! Pretty much every moto was solid. So do we need to just take the “He’s a young and crazy guy” idea out of this and just think of you as more of a consistent guy? Because outdoors, at least, you didn’t really have crazy moments.

Yeah I’ve always heard everyone say that rookies are going to crash a lot in their first year. Yeah and I did, I learned my lesson early, but I feel like that, yeah that was a bit of a rookie mistake, but I also feel like that was just a mistake from trying to go for my first win. Yeah people said I was really inconsistent in supercross, which I was, but I was like, “You know what, I’ll work on proving people wrong, that I can be consistent.” And for the most part outdoors I was. If I didn’t have that DNF in the mud at Loretta’s I would have been third in the championship.