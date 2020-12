Film/Edit: Simon Cudby

The Kurt Caselli Foundation hosted the 8th Annual Kurt Caselli Ride Day at Fox Raceway in Pala, California on Saturday, December 5th, 2020 with the likes of Weston Peick, Jeff Emig, Colton Haaker, and a ton more in attendance. For more on the Kurt Caselli Foundation visit www.kurtcaselli.com