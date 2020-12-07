IMS Outdoors Announces 2021 Schedule

SANTA MONICA, CA —The organizers of the nation’s leading consumer motorcycle tour today announced the official dates and locations of its inaugural Progressive IMS Outdoors tour. Developed in partnership with the powersports industry’s leading OEMs, the 2021 IMS Outdoors tour will span five months, taking place between June and October, stopping in nine cities throughout the U.S. The reimagined, festival-like outdoor tour combines the familiar aspects of the IMS brand that has kept enthusiasts returning for the past 40 years by showcasing the latest in motorcycles and powersports while broadening the event experience for attendees to learn and immerse themselves into brand-new market products including electric mobility (eBikes, eScooters, etc.), RVing, and much more to bring the thrill of powersports and beyond for both enthusiasts and interested riders.

The new completely-outdoors experience will feature more two- and four-wheel demo opportunities on motorcycles, ATVs, eBikes, eMotorcycles, and other powersports vehicles for attendees than ever before spanning both on- and off-road tracks. IMS Outdoors is an evolution of the IMS brand that brings more qualified riders into the industry – the largest and only industry-wide effort to do-so – by introducing existing riders to alternative forms of entertainment and transportation that naturally compliments the motorcycle lifestyle and enabling new riders to test their balance on electric bikes, four-wheeled machines, and more in a welcoming and safe environment.

IMS Outdoors kicks off in June and we can't wait to be back on the road connecting with our powersports communities throughout the U.S. We've confirmed nine locations for our inaugural tour with tickets going on sale April 9th at motorcycleshows.com. Check out the schedule below to find out the closest stop near you.

2021 Schedule

Denver: June 18-20, 2021

Southern California: July 9-11, 2021

Northern California: July 16-18, 2021

Chicago: August 20-22, 2021

New York City: September 3-5, 2021

Pennsylvania: September 10-12, 2021

Nashville: October 8-10, 2021

Central Florida: October 15-17, 2021

Atlanta: October 29-31, 2021