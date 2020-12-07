FloSports To Live Stream 2021 Kicker AMA Arenacross Series
Tulsa, Oklahoma – Cycle City Promotions announced today that they are entering a four-year partnership with FloSports, a leading sports streaming and original content network, to bring the Kicker AMA Arenacross and AMA EnduroCross Racing Series to its FloRacing platform. The partnership begins with the live broadcast of the upcoming Kicker AMA Arenacross Series. The 12 round series kicks off on January 8th and 9th in Starkville, Mississippi and wraps up the first weekend of March in Amarillo, Texas.
"We are very excited about our partnership with FloSports and the ability to provide race fans across the country with a live broadcast of our upcoming series," said Tod Hammock, founder of Cycle City Promotions, "we had some incredible and action packed races last year and anticipate more of the same this year and it's a great feeling knowing that no matter where they are, our fans will get to experience that with us in real time this year."
FloRacing has quickly become the leading digital destination for grassroots motorsports. The platform includes over 800 racing events annually including events contested at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway and the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All-Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car tour, a full schedule of United States Auto Club (USAC) and Interstate Racing Association (IRA) events and over 100 days of premium drag racing events. FloRacing also offers exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes access and ride-alongs with drivers, motorsports news, archived races and highlights.
"The Kicker AMA Arenacross series is one of the most exciting motorsports events of the year," says Adam Armstrong, Director, Rights Acquisition, FloSports. "We're proud to have the series as part of FloRacing and we're looking forward to bringing these action-packed events to our subscribers."
All broadcasts will begin at 1 PM Central showcasing the amateur qualifying races followed by the main evening show at 7 PM Central unless otherwise noted. The evening show features the professional qualifying races followed by the main races for both the amateurs and professional classes.
Kicker AMA Arenacross live broadcast schedule on FloRacing
|Round
|Date
|Broadcasting from:
|1
|January 8
|Starkville, Mississippi
|2
|January 9
|Starkville, Mississippi
|3
|January 15
|Lubbock, Texas
|4
|January 16
|Lubbock, Texas
|5
|January 23
|Guthrie, Oklahoma
|6
|January 24
|Guthrie, Oklahoma
|7
|January 29
|Denver, Colorado
|8
|January 30
|Denver, Colorado
|9
|February 5
|Reno, Nevada
|10
|February 6
|Reno, Nevada
|11
|March 5
|Amarillo, Texas
|12
|March 6
|Amarillo, Texas
To access live and on-demand coverage of these events, visit FloRacing to become an annual PRO subscriber. The annual subscription unlocks access to premium content and live events across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, the App Store, and Google Play Store.
For more information, visit watchAX.live, FloRacing or FloSports.tv.
2021 Kicker AMA Arenacross Series Schedule
|Round 1
|January 8
|Mississippi State University
|Starkville, Mississippi
|Round 2
|January 9
|Mississippi State University
|Starkville, Mississippi
|Round 3
|January 15
|Levelland Event Center
|Lubbock, Texas
|Round 4
|January 16
|Levelland Event Center
|Lubbock, Texas
|Round 5
|January 22
|Lazy E Arena
|Guthrie, Oklahoma
|Round 6
|January 23
|Lazy E Arena
|Guthrie, Oklahoma
|Round 7
|January 29
|National Western Complex
|Denver, Colorado
|Round 8
|January 30
|National Western Complex
|Denver, Colorado
|Round 9
|February 5
|Reno Livestock Events Center
|Reno, Nevada
|Round 10
|February 6
|Reno Livestock Events Center
|Reno, Nevada
|Round 11
|March 5
|Amarillo National Center
|Amarillo, Texas
|Round 12
|March 6
|Amarillo National Center
|Amarillo, Texas