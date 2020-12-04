Posted Ferrandis, "Unfortunately I crashed yesterday while practicing, I « only » have broke my hand and bad bruises on my body, it could have been a disaster crash... I will try to heal and come back as fast as possible to be ready for the supercross."

Technically, this wasn’t even the first December surprise, nor was it even the first injury on that particular section of jumps. Earlier in the week, Derek Drake was there riding a BarX Motorsports Suzuki when he apparently hit a rock that had been coming up through one of the jump faces. It threw him over the bars, leaving him with an ugly compound fracture of his femur. It was the first in the latest string of these December surprises that have long haunted our sport, though they aren’t limited to December at all, as David Bailey’s life—changing crash came in January 1987, Ricky Carmichael’s knee-jarring ’03 crash happened in November, and Jeff Emig’s double broken wrists happened on New Year’s Eve of 1999—which was weird because we were all worried about the global economy-threatening Y2K bug and not the rhythm section at Stephane Roncada’s backyard track in the Perris badlands.

So why does it happen? It really just comes down to a numbers game. When you have every supercross rider in the sport out practicing every day, testing new bikes or new settings on public or semi-private tracks, lap after lap after lap, something is bound to go wrong. As one longtime agent told me,

“These guys have run so many laps, on so many tracks, that they can maybe sometimes become a little bit complacent or make a simple mistake, and it bites them pretty hard.”

This agent also told me that this season may see a little more of that, as the riders are going into a new system in 2021 where, rather than having one race every seven days—the usual calendar for our sport—we’re still in the middle of this pandemic, which makes scheduling extremely difficult, as a lot of traditional stops on the Monster Energy AMA Supercross tour are unavailable (specifically the stadiums in California). So a reconfigured schedule will see three races run over the same period that used to host two, which we saw a bit of in Salt Lake City in order to get the 2020 series completed. It’s not totally foreign—kids grow up racing day after day after day in big amateur races like Loretta Lynn’s, Mini O’s, Ponca City, the JS7, and more—but this is the first time they’ve had to plan for it since the old days of doubleheaders at the Pontiac Silverdome. It’s thrown a little wrench into the works, though nothing insurmountable. It’s also understandable, given the challenges every sport faces going into an uncertain new year.

So as we wait for January 16, 2021 and the start of a new season in Houston, let’s hope we’ve already had our fill of December surprises and the rest of the guys stay healthy and on two wheels through the holidays.

Talking '21 (Jason Weigandt)

As Davey said, Monster Energy AMA Supercross begins on January 16, which is about ten days later than usual but also just over a month away, so it's boot camp time for the stars of the sport. During the off-season we here at Racer X usually leave the riders alone for a month or so, but on December 1 I started texting and calling riders to line up interviews for this website. Turns out most of them are deep into the busy season by now! Still had some good conversations this week and I want to thank the riders who found time to do it. First, on Tuesday I talked to Jeremy Martin about his surprise decision to return to Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha. Jeremy did not leave the team on good terms after the 2016 season. With GEICO Honda closing, Jeremy went shopping for rides and said he had interest from Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GasGas, but in the end he went back to Star because he knew some of the staff there and figured the transition would be easier, plus, maybe there's a chance of a 450 ride in the future since Star now runs a 450 team. He knew a year with Pro Circuit would not ever result in a factory Kawasaki 450 deal, because that team is full. What Jeremy didn't really stress in my interview was how fast the Yamaha YZ250F is, but I have a feeling that was a huge factor in his decision, as well. He actually emphasized the handling of the bike more than the motor! Martin will be a beast on that bike outdoors, but he knows he has to get a supercross championship to really get that 450 ride he wants so badly. You can read my full interview here.