MURRIETA, Calif.—KTM North America, Inc. is pleased to welcome Wells Fargo as a Supporting Partner of its highly-popular KTM Junior Racing SX program, which is all set to go racing in the 2021 AMA Supercross Championship beginning on January 16 in Houston, Texas. Furthermore, KTM is excited to announce that participants in the youth-focused program will be racing for the first-time ever aboard the brand’s highly competitive electric minicycle – the SX E-5.

Kicking off its 22nd year of operation in 2021, the KTM Junior Racing SX program, presented by Wells Fargo, has showcased the talents of over 3,000 young riders across stadium venues worldwide, racing on the very same tracks as their Supercross heroes. And now, the next generation of riders are set to lead the charge in innovation as they introduce the ecofriendly technology of KTM’s SX E-5 to the global stage via the AMA Supercross Championship.

John Hinz, CEO, KTM North America, Inc.

"The KTM JUNIOR RACING program is such a unique opportunity for young racers to enjoy the excitement of Supercross as a fun and rewarding experience with their families. We are proud to celebrate 20 years of valued relationship with Wells Fargo and we look forward to their continued support in helping to develop the next generation of riders with our brand new SX E-5 electric minicycle.”

Jeremy Jansen, Senior VP, Motorsports Leader, Wells Fargo Distribution Finance:

“For more than two decades, Wells Fargo has maintained a strong relationship with KTM’s North American business, and we’re thrilled to now support KTM’s Junior Racing Program as the Presenting Sponsor. The future of this sport resides in the next generation of riders, and it’s imperative to keep investing in our youth and showcasing their phenomenal talent. We look forward to working alongside KTM as they continue fostering growth in the riding community.

With an adapted schedule in 2021, the program is set to take place at the Saturday rounds throughout the season, beginning with two rounds in January at Houston’s NRG Stadium and tentatively spanning through April with a possible finale in Salt Lake City, Utah. The KTM KTM Junior Racing SX program, presented by Wells Fargo, will also make stops inside Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium; Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium; and AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Registration is now open for the 2021 KTM KTM Junior Racing SX program, presented by Wells Fargo. To view the full 2021 schedule and begin the registration process, visit www.ktmjrsx.com.