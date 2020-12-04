Still a month or so to go until we have real racing to talk about and most everything is settled in the sport right now. Boot camps are underway and the riders and teams are hunkered down getting ready for another unique Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. That does not mean there aren’t questions out there from you to me about…stuff. Let’s get to that, yeah?

As always, I have not read Griff’s answers…

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

rabrian18: Are the Japanese factory bikes coming in at the AMA weight limit (220 lbs.), and if so how/where are they losing the bulk? KTM stock is only ~5 lbs. over vs nearly 30 for most of the Japanese brands. Just curious.

Steve Matthes: I believe the KTM/Husky/GasGas bikes are on the AMA weight limit and that’s about it, maybe the Honda guys also because they’ve always been really good with that stuff. Getting the weights are a tough thing to do, the teams protect that info like it was national security. Adding factory suspension, clamps, mousse inserts and the various guards on the bike add weight to them but Titanium bolts, special factory transmissions, aluminum where there used to be steel, magnesium in some spots all add up to shaving quite a bit of weight off. When I was at Yamaha our 250 two-strokes would have to have a lead pivot to MAKE the weight limit (after 2005 when the aluminum frames came in). It would be very rare to have a 450 factory bike on the limit these days.

T.J. Altekruse: Steve....no question to be asked. Just wanted to state that Mookie is going to win 2 races in ‘21. It’s already stamped so figured I would state it. You’re welcome!

Thanks, TJ! I am a Mookie Fever believer, in fact I believe I INVENTED the phrase “Mookie Fever” so take that to the bank. I think after a career year at MCR on the Honda, he landed in the best spot on the Yamaha factory Star effort and can back up what he did in 2020. He will be very good, but to win two, races? Yeah, I’m not there yet. Sorry, bro.

MX485: Do you think Ryan Dungey would have had the same career on yellow bikes had things stayed solid at Suzuki...as in Roger De Coster and Ian Harrison remaining there and KTM never entering the picture?

I do. Remember, RCH won a championship with Kenny Roczen on basically that same bike several years after Ryan left for KTM. So the bike was still capable of winning at the highest level, Roger and Ian would still be there to make sure the funds from Japan were being used the right way and I guess the only drawback for Ryan was that he would have had to kickstart his bike. I do remember a couple of times where he stalled the KTM in a rhythm section and just fired it back up and took off. If he was still on the Suzuki, he would’ve been in trouble and maybe that would have cost him a couple of wins. We’re talking a small difference here. Dunge would have Dunged.