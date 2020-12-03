Well, we all know you come from humble roots compared to a lot of your competitors. So was it a long process to get to the point where you could roll to the gate saying, “I should beat all these guys.”

Yeah. And I was really excited going to Indy. We were making so much progress. We crashed at Daytona but I was so happy with the bike and my riding. I was really looking forward to the next race, then it got cancelled and it was kind of deflating. We didn’t know we’d get back to supercross at all. So once they announced we’d be racing supercross again in Utah, it was like a mid-season reset. Coming into Salt Lake, I don’t think I’d ever been that confident or focused in my career. I won all my heat races and I got two firsts and three seconds, and I led some of every race. It was tough racing that much in a short time. You didn’t have time to break it down and reflect on each race as much. Overall it was a big mental barrier that I broke through, and the people around me helped. It was such a good year of growth that, yeah, I didn’t win the championship, but it set me up on that next step I will have to take in the 450 class. Winning is cool, but there’s stuff you learn when you lose, and I’m glad I get to take that with me.

How did it end with Star?

Timing was not on anyone’s side in the industry this year. I actually got a call from Brad [Hoffman] at Star when I was on my way to North Carolina to meet JGR. I had already ridden the HEP Suzuki, and I was planning on riding the MotoConcepts bike. Brad called me, he worked some numbers and said, “I want to be honest with you. This is what we can do for you, but Malcolm [Stewart] has the exact same offer, and it may come down to whoever signs first. I just want you to know that.” Up until that point, we knew there wasn’t much they could do. Yamaha was paying the salaries of two 450 guys. If they had a third guy, the salary would have to come from the team and the sponsors. Especially after we got second in Salt Lake, I knew I couldn’t count on anything. All year during outdoors, though, Brad would tell me, “Before you sign with someone else, come talk to me.” So when they made me that offer, I appreciated it, but I told them I had made some promises to these other teams, and I wanted to fulfill them. I at least had to check out some of these other teams. Once it came down to it, it didn’t work out. The timing thing didn’t work. Malcolm was pretty much ready, and we had a lot more things we had to figure out. It ended good. Around the last day of my contract, I did get to go down there to the [Star] shop, I shook everyone’s hands. I still train with Swanny [Gareth Swanepoel, who also works with Star Yamaha riders], he gives me a program. They haven’t told me not to come around, and I think they would tell me that if they didn’t want me around anymore!