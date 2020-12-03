Coming off of two-straight 250SX West Region titles and the 2020 250 Class Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, Ferrandis signed with the Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha team to compete in the premier class beginning in 2021. Unfortunately he will have to take time off the bike now with his hand injury, but the French native is lucky to walk away from that crash with only minimal damage. With the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship beginning January 16, Ferrandis still has over a month to recover before the start of the season.