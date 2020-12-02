Justin Rodbell was without a doubt one of the summer’s biggest surprises. The SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki rider was outstanding over the summer and ended the season 16th overall in the premier class of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Now, with supercross approaching, the privateer is working hard in Florida preparing for his first full season of supercross. What can Rodbell--one of the great personalities in the pits--do indoors? We caught up with him to get an update on how things are going.

Racer X: What’s happening, what’ve you been up to?

Justin Rodbell: I’m fulltime in Clermont, Florida, now, and working with Tyla Rattray. We’re just working our asses off, there’s not much more to it. We ride four days a week, cycle two, and we’re in the gym two days. It’s full on. It’s like a job. I get up at six, eat breakfast, warm up, and go to the track. I love it and I’m having a lot of fun riding. I’ve made a lot of progress in supercross the past couple weeks too. Tyla had a brand new supercross track and everything’s been going good. We have a good group of guys too. Justin Starling is down here training with us, Lane Shaw, Jeremy Smith just got down here, Jordan Jarvis is down here, Max Sanford, it’s a good group. We’re all privateers, and we work hard to get it done.

Do you guys get competitive out there?

Yeah, oh yeah! Everyone wants to be the fastest dude. We’re not saying that to each other, but deep down inside, that’s how it is. You get to the track, you want to be the fastest dude. And if you’re not, you’re like, “Okay, how can I be [the fastest]?” But I just follow Tyla’s program, I think we’re about three-and-a-half weeks in, and I like it. It’s helping with what I feel like I was lacking this last outdoor season. I trained a little bit off the bike, but it wasn’t much and I still did pretty well. So I was like, “Man, if I put in the work… Let’s see what happens if I do it full on.” I’m young, why not try? I’ll be racing the 450 Class, and everyone knows that class is stacked to the brim. There are 20 guys who are unreal.