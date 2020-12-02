2021 FIM Motocross World Championship Calendar Update

MONACO (Principality of Monaco)–Infront Moto Racing are delighted to share some updates to the 2021 FIM Motocross World Championship, along with some news on the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship and the FIM Europe Motocross of European Nations dates.

In cooperation with the Águeda Action Club (ACTIB) and the Federação de Motociclismo de Portugal (FMP) the decision has been made to move the MXGP of Portugal, due to take place at the popular Águeda venue, from the 9th of May to the 16th of May, as the FIM Motocross World Championship will make its return to the Portuguese track after missing out in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, Infront Moto Racing are excited to announce that the FIM Junior World Championship will be back next season, as Megalopolis, Greece will finally get to host the world’s youngest and most promising talents for a weekend of awesome racing. The event originally scheduled for 2020, was postponed, though will finally return in 2021 on the 31st of July.

Next year will also welcome back the Motocross of European Nations which will now take place on the 2nd and 3rd of October, in Riola Sardo, Italy. The MXoEN is a unique event, that sees national teams, from all over Europe compete for the chance to be crowned European Champions!

Furthermore, with the return of the most important off road event of the season, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations on the 25thand 26th of September in Imola, Italy, it also marks the comeback of the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup which once again will see the young talented Yamaha riders battle it out a for a podium finish at the annual Superfinale which will feature the best YZ125, YZ86 and YZ65 riders.

Infront Moto Racing is excited to return in 2021 with an even better and more exciting racing calendar that will welcome back some of the favourite events and Grand Prix’s of the season.