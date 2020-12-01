A lot of riders switch teams, but when Jeremy Martin and Star Racing Yamaha parted ways after the 2016 season, it seemed like a bigger relationship than usual. So it was shocking to see Jeremy suddenly announced as a member of Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha for 2021. Of course, he was forced into the free agency market when GEICO Honda closed up shop, but Jeremy, after a strong second-place showing in Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, had options. Why did he go back? We called him today to ask how the deal came together.

Racer X: I don’t know if this is the biggest news of the off-season but it’s definitely the most surprising news. I definitely would not have put money on Jeremy Martin returning to Star Racing ever, but here we are! Jeremy Martin, back with Star Racing!

Jeremy Martin: Yeah, so obviously I had heard at Ironman Raceway—which was the third outdoor national—the team said GEICO was out and if they couldn’t find a new title sponsor it was not going to be good. They said they would have to close the doors. At that time I was pretty invested in the championship, so I just thought, “I don’t care. If I win the championship I’ve done my job, and if I do that I’ll get a ride.” I think the first time I had contact with Star was at WW Ranch. Jeremy Coker from Star actually approached me and said, “Hey would you be interested in riding for us.” Honestly, I was a little bit taken aback! I said I would definitely consider it for sure, but I was waiting to hear from GEICO. I was supposed to hear something in Colorado, but at Colorado we didn’t hear anything. So after that race I put my nose to the pavement. I sat in Mitch Payton’s office and talked to him, I sat in Star’s office, and I had a lot of talks with GasGas and [Troy Lee Designs Team Manager] Tyler Keefe. A lot of thoughts about what would be the best future plan for me. Even though I had my differences with Star back in the day, we talked about it in a meeting and we call kind of agreed to just let bygones be bygone. I felt like that was the best route for me in the future.

So you had another year on your GEICO Honda deal. That had to be a gut punch.

Absolutely. I felt terrible about the whole deal. I really loved that team and they felt like a family to me. And we had a good year. I came back from a broken back. I’m sure they expected that I could come back and maybe win some races and show some speed, but I think I exceeded expectations. So, because they did stick with me when I was done, I was a little bummed, obviously, that we couldn’t get another year together where I was fully ready to go.