Feld Entertainment has announced tickets are now on sale for the first six rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship (preferred customers can purchase tickets today, general public goes on sale next Tuesday, December 8). Feld has also released several of the track maps for the first few rounds of the championship, which can be seen below.

Below is the full press release from Feld:

Ellenton, Fla.—Tickets are officially on sale for the first six rounds of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, season. The series is set to kick off in Houston, Texas at NRG Stadium on Saturday, January 16 for the first of three rounds (Tuesday, January 19, Saturday, January 23), prior to travelling to Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday, January 30 for the first of three races (Tuesday, February 2, Saturday, February 6), set to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana.

When the gate drops on January 16 in Houston, it will mark the first time in 25 years since the series has opened outside of California and began with the racing of the Eastern Regional 250SX Class for the first six rounds. Houston carries the special distinction of hosting the second Supercross race of the inaugural season in 1974 and has been a consistent tour stop ever since. The series first raced at the Astrodome and then moved to Reliant Stadium in 2003, now named NRG Stadium.

Indianapolis also has a rich history in Supercross that dates to 1992 at the RCA Dome where the King - Jeremy McGrath, found great success throughout his storied career. Lucas Oil Stadium became home in 2009 and has hosted Supercross races every year since. Indianapolis has always been a rider favorite and the soft and rutty dirt always produces challenging and technical racing. Red Bull KTM’s Marvin Musquin took home the victory in 2018 and 2019 and will look to make it three-in-a-row as he returns to racing after being sidelined with an injury for the entirety of the 2020 season.

Tickets for the 2021 Houston and Indianapolis Rounds will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, December 8 at 10 a.m. in each city’s local time zone. Preferred customers can sign up in advance for early access to purchase tickets today, December 1 through December 7, by visiting SupercrossLIVE.com, starting at 10 a.m. ET.

Supercross has implemented enhanced health measures to help ensure the highest standards of wellness when it comes to today's live experience. Seating capacity will be reduced at each stadium with a Pod Seating structure, which will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance. More information about each stadium’s safety protocols can be found on their individual websites - NRG Stadium and Lucas Oil Stadium. Unless otherwise exempted by law, guests age 2 and older must wear a face covering except when actively eating and drinking – local venue rules also apply.

More information about Monster Energy Supercross’ Fan Wellness can be found here.

FanFest is currently scheduled to take place in Houston as the expansive outside footprint will feature the race team rigs, Monster Energy exhibitions, photo opportunity set ups, food and beverages, plus authentic Supercross and racer merchandise sold via contactless shopping. Ticketed patrons will be allowed to move between the FanFest perimeter and the stadium to watch qualifying at designated times:

Houston 1 – Saturday, January 16, 2021