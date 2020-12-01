This was a big blow for the market. GEICO Honda ran one of the biggest teams in the paddock, with veteran talent, up-and-coming young guys and usually quite a few amateurs in the hopper as well. When Factory Connection Racing lost GEICO as title sponsor, the team couldn’t continue, which suddenly put a bunch of riders on the open market, late in the season during one of the craziest years we’ve ever witnessed.

Now all five pro riders appear to have landing spots and even the Honda CRF250R has a squad to man its own racing future, as the long-awaited Honda HRC factory deal with Hunter and Jett Lawrence is finally here. With Factory Connection Racing/GEICO Honda gone, Honda needed to hastily throw together a new factory 250F effort, and also make sure the promising Lawrence brothers didn’t go walking to other manufacturers.

Said today’s Honda PR:

The Australian Lawrence brothers both rode for Factory Connection in 2020, with Jett winning the final AMA Pro Motocross round and earning the Marty Smith Rookie of the Year Award. In recent seasons, Team Honda HRC has focused on the 450 class, but with the recent dissolution of the Factory Connection Race Team following a long and successful collaboration with Honda, the 250 effort is being absorbed into the in-house project for 2021. Factory Connection will continue to work with Team Honda HRC in various capacities. “The 2021 season will be upon us soon, and our team is working hard to prepare,” said Brandon Wilson, Manager of Advertising and Motorcycle Sports at American Honda. “While we were sorry to see Factory Connection’s race team shut down, we’re pleased to continue a relationship with their company, and we’re excited to have such a talented rider lineup for both classes. When you also factor in our solid team structure, there’s every reason to expect a positive performance from Team Honda HRC next year.”

We can assume the Lawrences will race opposite coasts in Monster Energy AMA Supercross to give Honda a factory presence at all the races. Honda operated a factory 250F operation alongside the GEICO Honda team for many years, with big-name riders like Davi Millsaps and Andrew Short, but this is the first return to the division for the team in over a decade.