How to Rebuild Your Four-Stroke Dirt Bike’s Top End

ProX takes you through the major parts of rebuilding a four-stroke top end, complete with step-by-step guides for each task along the way!

In the simple two-stroke days of riding and racing, rebuilding a top end was just a matter of slapping a new piston and rings in, maybe with a little cylinder cleanup thrown in for good measure. There were no camshafts, timing chains, or valves to worry about. The vast popularity increase of four-strokes added a whole new handful of moving parts to worry about when rebuilding a top end. However, rebuilding your four-stroke doesn't have to be as intimidating as it may seem.