No off-season racing in 2020, right? Well, not the normal stuff like the Paris or Geneva Supercross, AUS-X Open, Monster Energy Cup, or Red Bull Straight Rhythm. Fite.TV does have an event up for viewing this weekend, though, with Monster Energy Master of the Pit, where riders can show up and do battle on their own pit bikes for a chance to qualify for a three-moto main event format against the big hitters, Ryan Villopoto, Willy Browning, and Carson Brown. Master of the Pit has 10 identically prepared Yamaha TTR110s waiting for seven hot shot riders who qualify, and they’ll bang bars with RV, Browning, and Brown in the Triple Crown main event format.

There’s also a 40+ and Industry class lined up. Could be a fun way to get your racing fix in during a dark off-season.

We fired off questions to Carson Brown, Willy Browning, and Ryan Villopoto (of course!) to get some trash talk before this Saturday’s race.

1. Why are you going to win this race?

Carson Brown: I ride and test pit bikes daily for BBR Motorsports, which is my family’s business. Arenacross is also my thing. I’ve spent an insane amount of time on pit bikes, so it’s on!

Willy Browning: I have the experience when it comes to pit bikes! I am one of the originals. I have been at the top of the pit bike scene since its inception. Big thanks and shout out to Lyle at Classic Honda, Jeff Kardas, and Rob Buydos for their involvements in my career!

Ryan Villopoto: I don’t just like my chances, I love my chances. I haven’t really ridden mine [TTR110] hard since the last time I raced it, which was a while ago. But Carson and Willy probably do ride them. They’re practicing. But I still think I can take them! I’ll give them the edge on practice time, that’s fine!

Don’t sleep on Brown’s skills on a pit bike—especially since he’s been logging laps lately!