The THOR Mini O’s presented by Pro Circuit completed a week full of racing this past Sunday, going one day longer than usual, as a record crowd showed up to celebrate the 49th running of the event. Held the same week as Thanksgiving, the event is unique among the major amateur national events in that riders are crowned in supercross, motocross and the two combined formats.

After the racing was completed, a ceremony was held where special awards were given the top-performing riders. This year, Casey Cochran, riding a privateer GasGas, won two of the special awards: The THOR Bronze Boot Award and the Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe Award. The Thor Bronze Boot Award is given to the rider in the 65cc, 85cc, Mini Sr., Supermini, and Schoolboy classes that accumulates the highest number of points in the supercross main and motocross overall combined; and the Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe Award is given to the rider who accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.

In total, Cochran took six championships: Supermini 1 (12-15) SX; Supermini 2 (13-16) SX; Mini Sr 1 (12-14) SX; Mini SR 2 (13-15) SX; Mini Sr 1 (12-14) MX; and Mini Sr 2 (13-15) MX classes. He was second in the Supermini 1 (12-15) MX and Supermini 2 (13-16) MX.

“It’s awesome to get those awards because of all the people that have gotten them before me, great riders,” said Cochran. “It means a lot to get those special awards that only a few people can say they’ve ever gotten.”

The Dunlop Silver Tire Award, awarded to the rider in the Pro and A classes that accumulates the highest number of points in the supercross main and motocross overall combined, was won by Levi Kitchen. Like Cochran, the Rock River Yamaha rider also won six titles, with Nate Thrasher playing the foil, keeping Kitchen from winning eight titles. Kitchen took supercross titles in 250 A, 450 A, 450 Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport classes, and motocross titles in the 250 Pro Sport and 450 Pro Sport classes.