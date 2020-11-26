It’s becoming an annual tradition around here at Racer X Online, as we list riders who should be extra happy to be in their current situation. We love this sport, but the reality is that racing can be cruel and brutal, and that’s even in a normal year. You all know that 2020 has made life tougher than usual. Finding health, success and a damned ride are never things to take for granted.

Here’s The List of riders with something extra to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

Eli Tomac: Finally, finally, finally, Eli has a Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship on his mantle. What a relief! He also has a new baby daughter. Things are good for the Tomacs.

Zach Osborne: Despite decades of riders claiming the bigger bike “suits their style” better, the road is littered with 125/250F champions who couldn’t find that same success in the premier class. Zach Osborne’s road was longer than most, but he made it happen with a supercross race win and then the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Just a few years ago, Zach was not expecting such success to come to him. He’s also got that family part dialed in. Things are good for the Osbornes.