When you’re on the track you need to have a dirt bike suspension setup that you can rely on. Motool has just made it that much easier to check your sag with the invention of the Slacker Digital Suspension Tuner.

It’s important to note that you should always try to maintain your motocross suspension as best as you can. This will allow your bike to stay in good condition so you can ride freely without any complications. Be sure to attend to your motocross suspension every so often to keep it in check. It’s recommended to service the suspension every 20-30 hours of riding.

A balanced bike is key in motocross racing and the Slacker Digital Suspension Tuner is compatible with both iOS and Android. The Slacker V4 also includes Bluetooth capabilities so that you are covered no matter where you are.

SHOP NOW

ABOUT PUREKANA

PureKana is your best source for quality, affordable wellness products made from hemp-derived CBD. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, we at PureKana are dedicated to providing you with the highest quality, most affordable hemp CBD products on the market.

PURE KANA