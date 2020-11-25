Mike Alessi Signs With Kawasaki for Kicker Arenacross
Mike Alessi last raced an AMA-sanctioned points-paying race in 2019 when he competed in seven rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Since then he continued to compete in several different championships and one-off races through the remainder of 2019, including: the Hawaii Supercross, the Rockstar Energy MX Tour up in Canada, the Monster Energy Cup, and more—basically anything he was able to lineup for. Alessi did not compete in any AMA Supercross or Motocross events in 2020 but said racing is still his passion, racing at places like Moto Fite Klub and the World Vet Championships.
In a recent interview with our Jason Weigandt, the California native said even at 32 years old, he has not yet lost his love for racing.
“My passion is still racing. It’s who I am and what I want to do. It’s my lifestyle and I don’t want to stop. I’m not going to put out a press release saying I’m retired. I’m still racing and I want people to know that. I’m still competing and trying to win.”
This afternoon, Alessi announced on Instagram he has signed with Team Babbitts/Monster Energy Kawasaki to compete in the 2021 AMA Kicker Arenacross series.
In the interview with Weigandt—which you can read in full if you missed it—Alessi said his eyes are mainly focused on returning to the Loretta Lynn Ranch in 2020.
“Obviously I want to race. Loretta Lynn’s is my big plan. I want to go back and race 25+, and battle Mike Brown for that title. Then I want to race Open Pro Sport and battle those kids for that title. I just don’t know about sponsorship money. That’s the main thing. I need four-five sponsors that are willing to not only help me but my program, the way I want to do it. I can’t just fund it out of my whole pocket. Hopefully I can find those companies and we can go after the 12th and 13th title at Loretta’s.”
The initial 2021 AMA Kicker Arenacross series schedule is a 12-round event with six back-to-back nights in six different locations.
Main Image: Alessi from the 2019 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Motocross Championship, photo by James Lissimore