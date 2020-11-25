Mike Alessi last raced an AMA-sanctioned points-paying race in 2019 when he competed in seven rounds of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. Since then he continued to compete in several different championships and one-off races through the remainder of 2019, including: the Hawaii Supercross, the Rockstar Energy MX Tour up in Canada, the Monster Energy Cup, and more—basically anything he was able to lineup for. Alessi did not compete in any AMA Supercross or Motocross events in 2020 but said racing is still his passion, racing at places like Moto Fite Klub and the World Vet Championships.

In a recent interview with our Jason Weigandt, the California native said even at 32 years old, he has not yet lost his love for racing.

“My passion is still racing. It’s who I am and what I want to do. It’s my lifestyle and I don’t want to stop. I’m not going to put out a press release saying I’m retired. I’m still racing and I want people to know that. I’m still competing and trying to win.”

This afternoon, Alessi announced on Instagram he has signed with Team Babbitts/Monster Energy Kawasaki to compete in the 2021 AMA Kicker Arenacross series.