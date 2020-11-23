As the 49th Annual THOR Mini O’s are underway at Gatorback Cycle Park in Gainesville, Florida—which you will be able to watch streaming live and free all week long on RacerTV.com—we’ve been looking back at the unique history of this prestigious event. It started in 1972 as a modest gathering at North Florida Speedway near Jacksonville and has grown steadily ever since. The Mini O’s have long been one of the world’s premier youth and amateur motocross races, as well as a Thanksgiving motocross tradition. Here’s part one of the event's history if you missed it.

Damon Bradshaw was arguably the first superstar talent that came out of the Mini O’s, as the North Carolinian used the event to really get himself on the national map. As he graduated into the pro ranks in 1988, a lot of other fast kids were starting to pop up in the results. Kawasaki Team Green fully supported the race, sending fast kids from all over the country to Gainesville every November. For instance, Californians Jeff “Chicken” Matiasevich and Bader Manneh traveled across the country for the event, then went into the pro ranks. From Missouri came Jeff Emig, the future AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and multi-time AMA Pro Motocross and Supercross Champion.