Max Vohland, a top amateur and son of former GP and AMA star Tallon Vohland, was supposed to be on an unorthodox path to the pro ranks. Tallon and Max had a slow path, spending an extra year on 125s and even planning to spend months in Europe racing the EMX125 series. Unfortunately, COVID-19 ruined those plans. In the meantime, KTMs 250F plans changed when the Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull squad moved to GasGas bikes, leaving KTM with a need for a new 250 rider. They gave Max the shot, and it will start in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2021. This wasn’t the way the plan was supposed to go, but that doesn’t mean it won’t work.

We talked to Max and his dad at last week’s KTM team intro.

Racer X: Okay Max, first of all, what happened to the #711?

Max Vohland: Um, it ended up being taken. The dude that had it didn’t want to give it up, but that’s okay. So we ended up taking the lowest number that was available, which was 115.

So you have no connection to that number?

None at all!

So before we get into supercross and turning pro and all that, dude, everybody knows 2020 was all messed up, but you actually missed out on more than most. You had a master plan to race EMX125 races in Europe, and that got ruined.

Yeah, unfortunately, we had planned to go there and do three races in the EMX series. We got in about and month and a half over there, but we definitely missed out on a lot more. We were going to get to train with [Jeffrey] Herlings, [Tom] Vialle, and Rene Hoffer. We were going to do sand training with them, and then before the races in Spain and Portugal—which were the set on original schedule before COVID—we were going to go train with [Jorge] Prado and [Tony] Cairolli in Italy. COVID ended up shutting that down, and we went home.