Kawasaki Introduces New KLX300 Dual Sport and Supermoto Models
Kawasaki today launched a few new 2021 models, including two new bikes that follow last year's launch of the KLX300R off-road bike. Now the 300 is available in street-legal form via the KLX300 dual sport and KLX300 SM in supermoto flavor.
Kawasaki's press release for the bikes is below:
KLX300
The all-new 2021 Kawasaki KLX®300 motorcycle is designed to provide unlimited on- and off-road fun for riders of all skill levels. Staying true to its roots, the all-new KLX300 lightweight dual-sport motorcycle comes ready with all the tools necessary to deliver an exciting riding experience, taking on paved streets, back roads, wooded trails and beyond.
The new engine on the KLX300 features an easy to use powerband that provides unmatched rider comfort and delivers an exhilarating pull at higher revs. Fitted with a 21-inch front wheel, off-road tires and upgraded suspension, the KLX300 is equally at home navigating
2021 KLX300 HIGHLIGHTS
- Powerful fuel-injected 292 cc liquid cooled four stroke engine
- Convenient electric start
- Dual-sport tuned long-travel suspension
- On-road dual-sport versatility
ENGINE
The new KLX300 dual-sport is powered by an enduro-inspired 292 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine with a rewarding spread of power across the rev range. The engine features cam profiles sourced from the KLX®300R off-road model, an electrofusion cylinder and ultra-hard coating in the aluminum cylinder. The result is a crisp throttle response that complements the motorcycle’s rider-friendly low to mid-range and offers improved engine reliability. A lightweight piston, piston pin and connecting rod also contribute to power-producing revs.
The engine has low reciprocating weight thanks to the use of a cam lobe for each valve, with shim-under tappet arrangement, which also contributes to better efficiency during high RPM. With a bore and stroke of 78.0 x 61.2 mm, the engine boasts 292 cc. Rider comfort on longer trips is also increased in part to the engine’s low mounting point, which effectively lowers its center of gravity. A flat piston and pent-roof combustion chamber deliver a 11.1:1 compression ratio.
The fuel injection system contributes to reliable starting in a wide range of conditions and electric start makes firing up the KLX300 a breeze. Optimized ignition timing and a gear-driven engine balancer also contribute to a smooth engine with an easy to use power delivery, providing maximum rider comfort during long trips.
Several updates to the radiator deliver superior cooling efficiency, including the use of dual radiators and slimmer radiator sizing. An innovative radiator fan cover directs hot air down and away from the rider, significantly increasing comfort when stuck in heavy traffic or operating in warm riding conditions.
Gear ratios on the new KLX300 facilitate shifting for optimal performance off-road and on. The KLX300 features a honeycomb catalyzer and a secondary air system for clean emissions, along with a spark arrester.
CHASSIS & SUSPENSION
The KLX300 features a box-and-tubular-section high-tensile steel perimeter frame that creates a slim, lightweight package, which offers maneuverability and excellent handling on- or off-road. A 26.7-degree caster angle and short wheelbase provide quick handling characteristics, while the high rigidity frame ensures a composed ride. The lightweight, highly rigid aluminum D-section swingarm also contributes to low unsprung weight.
The 43 mm inverted cartridge-style fork handles the suspension up front and comes with compression damping adjustability. A Uni-Trak® suspension can be found on the rear, which offers excellent road holding ability and bump absorption. A gas-charged shock with preload and rebound damping adjustments allows riders to tailor suspension settings to better suit different riding conditions.
BRAKES & WHEELS
Front and rear petal disc brakes on the KLX300 offer impressive stopping performance with a twin-piston caliper gripping a 250 mm disc up front and a single-piston caliper gripping the 240 mm disc in the rear.
The KLX300 comes fitted with a 21-inch front wheel and 18-inch rear wheel, for plenty of off-road possibilities. Excellent wheel rigidity contributes to light, smooth handling and offers outstanding durability.
ERGONOMICS
The KLX300 dual-sport motorcycle receives a comfortable handlebar position that puts the rider in a relaxed and upright position to deliver an easy to control ride. Footpegs are also positioned closer to the bike’s centerline for an optimal riding position.
Complementing the new KLX300 adventure capabilities is a fine-tuned seat design for added comfort on longer rides and a 35.2-inch seat height for increased stability when stopped.
INSTRUMENTS & STYLING
The KLX300 features modern off-road styling that is guaranteed to turn heads in the city and off the beaten path. The new sharp front cowl and headlight design give the motorcycle an aggressive touch. Its rugged design includes a mounted off-road style rear fender and sharp taillight that contributes to the motorcycle’s bold theme. Additionally, the KLX300 has a more orthodox, round-shaped mirror.
An all-digital instrument panel offers the rider valuable information at a glance. The instrument panel features a digital speedometer, bar-type tachometer, clock, dual trip meters, and a range of warning/indicator lamps.
ACCESSORIES
A handful of Kawasaki Genuine Accessories (KGA) allow riders to personalize the rugged look of the KLX300 and offer added convenience. Rear carriers are designed to conveniently secure gear on the back of the motorcycle when it’s time to escape for a quick day trip or overnight adventure.
The accessory hand guards add an aggressive look while also blocking the wind from the rider’s hands. Handlebar pads are also available for an even stronger off-road look.
COLORS
The 2021 KLX300 dual-sport is available in the Lime Green and the Fragment Camo Gray colorways.
MSRP
$5,599 for Lime Green and $5,799 for Fragment Camo Gray
KLX300 SM
The all-new 2021 KLX®300SM takes the fun to the streets in full supermoto style. Staying true to its roots, the all-new KLX300SM street-focused lightweight supermoto motorcycle comes ready with all the tools necessary to deliver an exciting riding experience. Smooth power delivery and crisp throttle response helps riders maneuver through stop-and-go city traffic, navigate country back roads or experience the exhilaration of supermoto racing at their local track.
The 2021 KLX300SM was developed alongside the KLX®300 dual-sport and features similar DNA, including many shared engine and chassis components. Where the models differ is overall styling and intended use. While the KLX300 dual-sport is equal parts on-road and dirt, the KLX300SM receives a host of supermoto inspired componentry. This includes 17-inch front and rear wheels paired with street tires, supermoto tuned suspension, and aggressive styling. These differences establish the KLX300SM as the ultimate lightweight supermoto.
For riders looking for a sporty model that keeps to the streets, the all-new KLX300SM lightweight supermoto is quick to steal the scene with equal parts performance and attitude. This supermoto’s ability to hold a tight line around a corner will have riders smiling in their helmets, whether riding laps around the track or carving through city traffic.
2021 KLX300SM HIGHLIGHTS
- 17-inch front and rear wheels
- Powerful fuel-injected 292cc liquid-cooled four-stroke engine
- Electric start
- Supermoto tuned long-travel suspension
ENGINE
The new KLX300SM is powered by a supermoto-inspired 292 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine with a rewarding spread of power across the rev range. The engine features cam profiles sourced from the KLX®300R off-road model, an electrofusion cylinder and ultra-hard coating in the aluminum cylinder. The result is a crisp throttle response that complements the motorcycle’s rider-friendly low to mid-range and offers improved engine reliability. A lightweight piston, piston pin and connecting rod also contribute to power-producing revs.
The engine has low reciprocating weight thanks to the use of a cam lobe for each valve, with shim-under tappet arrangement, which also contributes to better efficiency during high RPM. With a bore and stroke of 78.0 x 61.2 mm, the engine boasts 292 cc. Rider comfort on longer trips is also increased in part to the engine’s low mounting point, which effectively lowers its center of gravity. A flat piston and pent-roof combustion chamber deliver a 11.1:1 compression ratio.
The fuel injection system contributes to reliable starting in a wide range of conditions and electric start makes firing up the KLX300SM a breeze. Optimized ignition timing and a gear-driven engine balancer also contribute to a smooth engine with an easy to use power delivery, providing maximum rider comfort during long trips.
Several updates to the radiator deliver superior cooling efficiency, including the use of dual radiators and slimmer radiator sizing. An innovative radiator fan cover directs hot air down and away from the rider, significantly increasing comfort when stuck in heavy traffic or riding in warm conditions.
Gear ratios on the new KLX300SM facilitate shifting for optimal performance on and off the race track. The KLX300SM features a honeycomb catalyzer and a secondary air system for cleaner emissions, along with a spark arrester.
CHASSIS & SUSPENSION
The KLX300SM features a box-and-tubular-section high-tensile steel perimeter frame that creates a slim, lightweight package, offering maneuverability and excellent control at the track or on the street. A 26.7-degree caster angle and short wheelbase provide quick handling characteristics, while the high rigidity frame ensures a composed ride. The lightweight, highly rigid aluminum D-section swingarm also contributes to low unsprung weight.
The 43 mm inverted cartridge-style fork handles the suspension up front and comes with compression damping adjustability. A Uni-Trak® suspension can be found on the rear, which offers excellent road holding ability and bump absorption. A gas-charged shock with preload and rebound damping adjustments allows riders to tailor suspension settings to better suit different riding conditions.
BRAKES & WHEELS
Front and rear petal disc brakes on the KLX300SM offer impressive stopping performance with a twin-piston caliper gripping a 300 mm semi-floating disc up front and a single-piston caliper gripping the 240 mm disc in the rear.
The KLX300SM comes fitted with 17-inch front and rear wheels, for plenty of fast-paced riding possibilities. Excellent wheel rigidity contributes to light, smooth handling and offers outstanding durability.
ERGONOMICS
For 2021, the KLX300SM motorcycle receives a narrow handlebar style with comfortable positioning that adds aggressive styling and puts the rider in a relaxed and upright position to deliver an easy to control ride. Footpegs are also positioned closer to the bike’s centerline for an optimal riding position.
Complementing the new KLX300SM adventure capabilities is a fine-tuned seat design for added comfort on longer rides and a 33.8-inch seat height for increased stability when stopped.
INSTRUMENTS & STYLING
The KLX300SM features modern styling that is guaranteed to turn heads in the city and at the track. The new sharp front cowl and headlight design give the bike an aggressive touch. Its rugged design includes a mounted supermoto style rear fender and sharp taillight that contributes to the motorcycle’s bold theme. Additionally, the KLX300SM mirrors have sharp lines contributing to a more modern and aggressive look.
An all-digital instrument panel offers the rider valuable information at a glance. The instrument panel features a digital speedometer, bar-type tachometer, clock, dual trip meters, and a range of warning/indicator lamps.
ACCESSORIES
A handful of Kawasaki Genuine Accessories (KGA) will allow riders to personalize the rugged look of the KLX300SM and offer added convenience. Rear carriers are designed to conveniently secure gear on the back of the motorcycle when it’s time to escape for a quick day trip or overnight adventure.
The accessory hand guards add an aggressive look while also blocking the wind from the rider’s hands. Handlebar pads are also available for an even more aggressive look.
COLORS
The 2021 KLX300SM supermoto model comes in the Lime Green/Ebony and the Oriental Blue/Ebony colorways.
MSRP
$5,999