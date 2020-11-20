The following descriptions of the awards are from the Unlimited Sports MX website.

Olympiad Awards

Awarded to the rider who accumulates the most points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall in each class.

Pro Circuit Platinum Pipe Award

Awarded to the rider who accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined. Select classes apply.

Scott Golden Goggle Award

Awarded to the rider in the 250 and 450, B and C classes who accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.

Dunlop Silver Tire Award

Awarded to the rider in the Pro and A classes that accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.

THOR Bronze Boot Award

Awarded to the rider in the 65cc, 85cc, Mini Sr., Supermini and Schoolboy classes that accumulates the highest number of points in the Supercross main and Motocross overall combined.

Nihilo Prodigy Award

Awarded to the 50cc rider in all 50 classes that accumulates the highest number of points, combined in both Supercross and Motocross

VP Ironman Award

Selected by an industry panel at race.

Diamond Award

This award recognizes a rider who exemplifies late Jantz Grodzicki’s love and dedication to the motocross sport. This award will be presented to a “B” or “C” rider that creates a positive impact, is humble, acts as a role model for others and represents his or her sponsors well. The recipient of this award must ride both Supercross and Motocross. We are looking for that one-of-a-kind rider… the “Diamond in the Rough”!

Renthal Mechanic of the Year Award

This award honors the Mechanic who has made an outstanding contribution to his rider and/or team this year and has gone above and beyond the call of duty. The mechanic exemplifies their love and dedication to not only the rider he supports but to the motocross sport. The mechanic must be nominated by the rider or team in a written essay explaining what sets your mechanic apart from the rest. Essay must be turned in by Friday and the winner will be selected by a selected industry panel.

Supercross Futures Points

With the news that Feld Entertainment had to cancel the 2020 Supercross Futures events because of COVID-19, the 2020 Mini Os event will be one of the major amateur events over the next year that will count towards riders earning points for their pro supercross licenses.

Road to Supercross and Pro Am Points

250 and 450 Pro Sport classes in Motocross and Supercross are eligible for Pro Am points

The American Motorcyclist Association released a competition bulletin announcing the 2020 Thor Mini O’s as a Road to Supercross point providing event due to the cancellation of the remainder of the 2020 Supercross Futures season. The following classes at the 2020 Thor Mini O’s will provide points for the Road to Supercross:

Top 20 overall riders in the 250cc A and 250cc Pro Sport Supercross classes will earn 2 points towards Supercross Futures.

For more information on the 2020 Mini O’s event, visit the Unlimited Sports MX website.

Main Image: Nick Romano at the 2019 Mini O's, photo by Christian Munoz.