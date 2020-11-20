Alex Ray was once a totally obscure racer, not even in the hunt to make main events. In fact, he says his goal was just to try to make the night show at supercross races, and even that was a challenge! Over the last three seasons, A-Ray has stepped up his training big time, he’s gotten faster and fitter, and now he works his way into the mains on a regular basis.

The results are just part of the story, though. Alex is one of the most hilarious personalities in the pits. Because he’s so entertaining, we’re running a two-part interview with him. This week we’ll focus on his 2021 plans with the SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki team. Next week we’ll talk about his humble roots in the sport and his long climb into main event status.

Racer X: Okay A-Ray, what do you do this time of year? Are you in potato chips and chillin’ mode right now? Or are you grinding?

Alex Ray: No, I’m grinding. Wake up early, do my warmups, head to the track, do my motos, come home, do my bicycle, do the gym work. So right now, we’re in full boot camp status. I did take some time off there, so I’m just trying to get all this weight off. After the season I went on a full food bender!

Oh, so you did do that! Just not here in November.

Yeah! We had that. Now we’re back to the grind.

So, the SGB Kawasaki team is back and you’re back with them? A rare privateer who knows what he’s doing two months in advance?

Yeah! Staying with SGB Racing/Maxxis/Babbitt’s Kawasaki, and Babbitt’s has stepped up their program with us, which is pretty awesome. Jason, the team owner, he’s excited to do another year with us. It’s gonna be good.

The team was new in 2020 and did pretty good. Does it seem like it’s easier to get support now?

Yeah. We me having a few good races and Justin Rodbell really coming on outdoors…. really, all three of us, Jeremy Smith and Rodbell were good outdoors. Me, we all know the struggles I had. It was just 2020, I guess! Jeremy Smith had some good rides and Rodbell just crushed it. We got some good exposure and put in some good results.