MXGP of
Garda - Trentino
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Gautier Paulin
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Ben Watson
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Maxime Renaux
Full Results
GNCC
Buckwheat 100
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Exhaust Podcast: Private Team Survival

November 20, 2020 10:15am
With GEICO Honda and JGR Suzuki recently shutting doors, Jason Weigandt provides some insight into why sponsorship is so hard to find in 2020—and how much it hurts to see big teams shut down. With so many private teams struggling, many wondered if Forrest Butler’s Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-WPS-KTM team would survive the year. Indeed, the team remains, with Joey Savatgy replacing Blake Baggett for 2021. Weigandt talks to Butler and Savatgy about the year that was and the year that's upcoming. Butler talks about survival through the season, and Savatgy explains how his deal came to be.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

