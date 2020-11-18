Watch: Grant Baylor Takes Sherco's First National Enduro Championship
South Carolina native Grant Baylor claimed both his and Sherco’s first AMA National Enduro Title on Sunday at the Caprock Canyon National Enduro in Turkey, Texas.
“Obviously I was a little bit nervous, but I knew all I needed to do was just get through the race today and come out of it healthy,” Grant said in a post-race press release. “As long as I came out healthy and the bike finished, I basically had the championship. So that was my goal. I didn’t doubt the bike. The bike has been solid all year. Other than that, I just had to keep it on two wheels, and I did all day. I just wanted to stay smooth and I ended up getting the win here today.”
Craig Delong, who claimed the XC2 title in the GNCC series the week before, won the Pro2 AMA National Enduro title.
“I tried to start off with a good opening test,” DeLong said in a post-race press release. “It was a long test, so if you could get a decent gap after the first one it would make the day a little bit easier. That’s what I did. I got a good test under me and had a decent gap. I kind of just got my lead early and kind of knew that I just had to make no mistakes. It was a great day. I’m happy to get another championship here. Last weekend was a big weight off my shoulders so coming in today was just going out and getting the job done.”
Caprock Canyon National Enduro results
Pro1 Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Total Time
|1st
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|85m 27s
|2nd
|Steward Baylor
|Yamaha
|25m 32s
|3rd
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|85m 50s
|4th
|Thad Duvall
|Husqvarna
|86m 6s
|5th
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|86m 22s
|6th
|Ryder Lafferty
|Husqvarna
|86m 27s
Pro1 Overall Championship Finish
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Grant Baylor
|Sherco
|218
|2nd
|Steward Baylor
|Yamaha
|192
|3rd
|Josh Toth
|KTM
|179
|4th
|Ben Kelley
|KTM
|173
|5th
|Ryder Lafferty
|Husqvarna
|131
Pro2 Overall
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Total Time
|1st
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|88m 182s
|2nd
|Cody Barnes
|Beta
|89m 6s
|3rd
|Cole Kirkpatrick
|KTM
|90m 6s
|4th
|Tyler Vore
|Husqvarna
|91m 40s
|5th
|Bryce Smith
|Beta
|92m 56s
Pro2 Overall Championship Finish
|Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Craig Delong
|Husqvarna
|221
|2nd
|Cody Barnes
|Beta
|210
|3rd
|Vincent Smith
|133
|4th
|Hunter Bush
|Yamaha
|123
|5th
|Mike McGinnis
|KTM
|120
For more information on the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series go to www.nationalenduro.com.
Main Image by Shan Moore