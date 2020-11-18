Watch: Grant Baylor Takes Sherco's First National Enduro Championship

South Carolina native Grant Baylor claimed both his and Sherco’s first AMA National Enduro Title on Sunday at the Caprock Canyon National Enduro in Turkey, Texas.

“Obviously I was a little bit nervous, but I knew all I needed to do was just get through the race today and come out of it healthy,” Grant said in a post-race press release. “As long as I came out healthy and the bike finished, I basically had the championship. So that was my goal. I didn’t doubt the bike. The bike has been solid all year. Other than that, I just had to keep it on two wheels, and I did all day. I just wanted to stay smooth and I ended up getting the win here today.”