Watch: Grant Baylor Takes Sherco's First National Enduro Championship

November 18, 2020 12:15pm | by:
Watch: Grant Baylor Takes Sherco's First National Enduro Championship

South Carolina native Grant Baylor claimed both his and Sherco’s first AMA National Enduro Title on Sunday at the Caprock Canyon National Enduro in Turkey, Texas.

“Obviously I was a little bit nervous, but I knew all I needed to do was just get through the race today and come out of it healthy,” Grant said in a post-race press release. “As long as I came out healthy and the bike finished, I basically had the championship. So that was my goal. I didn’t doubt the bike. The bike has been solid all year. Other than that, I just had to keep it on two wheels, and I did all day. I just wanted to stay smooth and I ended up getting the win here today.”

Craig Delong, who claimed the XC2 title in the GNCC series the week before, won the Pro2 AMA National Enduro title.

“I tried to start off with a good opening test,” DeLong said in a post-race press release. “It was a long test, so if you could get a decent gap after the first one it would make the day a little bit easier. That’s what I did. I got a good test under me and had a decent gap. I kind of just got my lead early and kind of knew that I just had to make no mistakes. It was a great day. I’m happy to get another championship here. Last weekend was a big weight off my shoulders so coming in today was just going out and getting the job done.”

Caprock Canyon National Enduro results

Pro1 Overall

PositionRiderMachineTotal Time
1stGrant BaylorSherco85m 27s
2ndSteward BaylorYamaha25m 32s
3rdBen KelleyKTM85m 50s
4thThad DuvallHusqvarna86m 6s
5thJosh TothKTM86m 22s
6thRyder LaffertyHusqvarna86m 27s

Pro1 Overall Championship Finish

PositionRiderMachinePoints
1stGrant BaylorSherco218
2ndSteward BaylorYamaha192
3rdJosh TothKTM179
4thBen KelleyKTM173
5thRyder LaffertyHusqvarna131

Pro2 Overall

PositionRiderMachineTotal Time
1stCraig DelongHusqvarna88m 182s
2ndCody BarnesBeta89m 6s
3rdCole KirkpatrickKTM90m 6s
4thTyler VoreHusqvarna91m 40s
5thBryce SmithBeta92m 56s

Pro2 Overall Championship Finish

PositionRiderMachinePoints
1stCraig DelongHusqvarna221
2ndCody BarnesBeta210
3rdVincent Smith133
4thHunter BushYamaha123
5thMike McGinnisKTM120

For more information on the Kenda AMA National Enduro Series go to www.nationalenduro.com.

Main Image by Shan Moore

