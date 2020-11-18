When the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship went on pause—along with the entire world—back in March, Rocky Mountain ATV/MC-KTM-WPS team owner Forrest Butler became worried about how the situation would impact his team. Butler, who started the team in 2004 (then Butler Brothers MX), knew he needed his team to compete at races or else they would be forced to close the doors. Until the bikes were on the track again, Butler worried. Then during the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, the rumor of the GEICO Honda team having to shut down didn’t calm Butler’s worries at all. Eventually, both GEICO Honda and the JGRMX team were forced to close their doors after the 2020 season, and it wasn’t until the 2021 KTM team introduction day yesterday in California that Butler’s worries had changed to excitement. Now, he is full steam ahead on 2021.

Weigandt caught up with Butler yesterday to ask about the impact of COVID-19 on his team and the 2021 team lineup, which will consist of Justin Bogle and Joey Savatgy.

Forrest Butler: Jumping back, we can go back to the very start of COVID, in March and April when the world shut down, in that moment it was a crap-your-pants moment. That wasn’t an industry or sponsor thing, that was just the whole world economy. As a team we handled it verbally because that’s what you had to do. April was just the unknown, then you started hearing about supercross. Maybe we would go to Glendale. We were getting updates weekly. Then it would be pushed back again, and we would get more worried. On my own side with sponsors, it’s been a heck of a year, of course, things are drastically changed. By the time we went racing again, we already had those changes in place, so we knew what we were dealing with. Same for outdoors. We thought we would race Fourth of July Weekend, then it was pushed back a month, and that’s when I started getting worried. I don’t want to put words in Carrie’s [Coombs Russell, of MX Sports] mouth, but I told her some things straight. We weren’t communicating with the promoters probably as we should have. Some people were, but not everyone. That helped—the phone calls from there, I believe, got better.

Racer X: Oh, I heard. You literally were calling saying you had to have races, or you might have to shut down! You needed to go racing!

Forrest Butler: Right. If we had not gone racing, I don’t know. So, then we were taking it time by time, with each race we got in, I was thankful. As far as talks and plans for 2021 and it started to come together. But we’re still living in the unknown. Everyone was saying “Just wait for the elections and then we’ll all know what to do.” Well, now we’re past the elections and we still have no idea what’s going on.