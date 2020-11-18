Fast forward to 1977. Flat track racer-turned-event promoter Bill West and his St. Peterburg-based Supersports took over the event from Ray and moved it from North Florida Raceway to a bigger place further south called Chicken Farm Raceway, near a Gulf Coast town called Homosassa Springs. The event still called for a hare scrambles, then a flat track race at nearby Ocala, and then the motocross finals. (Supercross would not become a part of the deal until the mid-‘80s.) West also sanctioned with the Ohio-based AMA rather than the NMA.

By this point the sport of amateur motocross in America was really growing, though the West Coast still basically ruled most big amateur races. But new names were emerging from all over the country, including Louisiana’s Scooter Stafford, Michigan’s Dave Hollis and Jeff Spreeman, Pennsylvania’s Davey Johnson, and Florida’s own Kenny Keylon, Karl Jordan, Todd Hempstead, John Olten, and Ronnie Tichenor. The big winners of the ’77 event, officially dubbed the sixth Annual Florida Winter National Minicycle Olympiad and attended by some 700 riders, were Todd Hempstead (of Barney’s Yamaha fame) and Scooter Stafford. And by now the race was known around the amateur circuit as the Mini O’s.

By the early 1980s the Mini O’s had expanded its class structure to include more and more adult motorcycle classes, as the race had become a Thanksgiving tradition for many moto families. Moms would cook up turkeys bought by either the promoter or race sponsors for a big Thanksgiving feast that become a major part of the whole Mini O’s experience. All of the OEMs were participating as well. It was also soon time for another move, and West took the event to its current home, Gatorback Cycle Park, though the dirt track racing would still take place in Ocala. West also brought on the husband-and-wife photography team of Mike and Anne Adair to document the races, which in turn helped the Mini O’s to expand even further into the motocross mainstream. The work of the Adairs helped elevate southeastern motocross in a big way, especially in the pages of the industry’s bible of the time, Cycle News.