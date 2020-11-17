Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha Sign Robbie Wageman and Aaron Tanti

Team Solitaire/Nuclear Blast Yamaha has announced their program for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season as the team has re-signed Robbie Wageman and added a new signing of Aaron Tanti for the 250SX West Coast Championship.

Wageman had a strong 2020 campaign with the team where he finished up 17th in points with a season best 12th place finish. The addition of Australian Tanti adds some more power to the program as he was able to finish 18th in points last year on a limited schedule with a career best result of ninth at Oakland.

Read the full press release below:

Glendale, Arizona - Australian Aaron Tanti will travel to the US full-time in 2021 after agreeing to join Robbie Wageman at Team Solitaire Nuclear Blast Yamaha for Monster Energy Supercross within 250SX West.

Tanti, 24, lined up in the opening six rounds of this year’s championship and scored a best result of ninth in Oakland, sitting 14th in the point-standings following San Diego when he returned home to the factory-backed Serco Yamaha team. “I’m really excited to be doing the full Supercross season with the support of Team Solitaire Nuclear Blast Yamaha,” Tanti commented. “Competing in the United States has been a dream of mine since before I can remember. The whole team has been working extremely hard to make this a smooth transition and I’m really excited to begin preparing for the west region Supercross championship.”

Californian native Wageman will continue with Team Solitaire Nuclear Blast Yamaha next season, the 21-year-old earning a best finish of 12th at Glendale and going on to finish 17th overall in the championship. “2020 was a crazy year for not only me and the team, but for the whole industry,” Wageman reflected. “I think we made steps toward where we all want to be, but we have more to give. I also think it’s important to recognize both Feld and MX Sports for doing an amazing job to keep us racing – I couldn’t be more stoked to get behind that gate in 2021.”

Team manager Ryan Clark added: “I could not be more pleased with our riders, staff and technicians entering the 2021 season. Robbie has grown a lot in 2020 and I am excited to watch him realize his goals and turn some heads. I have been watching Aaron develop in Australia since 2018 and, after several impressive rides in 2020, we knew that he would make a great addition to the Team Solitaire program.”